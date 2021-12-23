Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United hit by more Covid cases – but could welcome back stars against Hibs

By Sean Hamilton
December 23 2021, 4.45pm
Dundee United have had further positive Covid tests among players and staff
Dundee United have been struck by further positive test results – but could also welcome back three key men against Hibs on Boxing Day.

Benjamin Siegrist, Peter Pawlett and Ian Harkes all sat out last Saturday’s defeat to Rangers following a Covid outbreak at the club.

Head coach Tam Courts was coy on whether they’ll be fit enough to place, given they’ve spent the last 10 days in isolation, while confirming United are still battling the outbreak, with “a couple” of new cases confirmed.

He said: “Peter Pawlett, Benjamin Siegrist and Ian Harkes will all return but we still need to understand what sort of condition they are in because they have been in the house for the last 10 days.

Tam Courts revealed Covid has left him facing a “complex situation” at Dundee United

“You look forward to getting players of that calibre back but they are not at peak fitness because they have been in the house for 10 days.

“We got into the game similar to Ibrox from last week with a couple of additional Covid cases.

“We have staff members with Covid and we are trying to re-integrate the players who had Covid last week back into the squad safely as well.

“It is a constant moving challenge and something we have to do for a few more weeks before we get a break. We will be looking to have a full clean bill of health by the time of the January return.

‘Additional cases’

“Nine or ten of the team will be available for this week and then you pick up additional cases from squad players and staff members, while also getting the integration right of the boys coming back, whether they can go straight back into the team or come off the bench.

“It is a complex situation but you need to keep it as normal as possible.”

