Dundee United hit by more Covid cases – but could welcome back stars against Hibs

Dundee United have been struck by further positive test results – but could also welcome back three key men against Hibs on Boxing Day.

Benjamin Siegrist, Peter Pawlett and Ian Harkes all sat out last Saturday’s defeat to Rangers following a Covid outbreak at the club.

Head coach Tam Courts was coy on whether they’ll be fit enough to place, given they’ve spent the last 10 days in isolation, while confirming United are still battling the outbreak, with “a couple” of new cases confirmed.

He said: “Peter Pawlett, Benjamin Siegrist and Ian Harkes will all return but we still need to understand what sort of condition they are in because they have been in the house for the last 10 days.

“You look forward to getting players of that calibre back but they are not at peak fitness because they have been in the house for 10 days.

“We got into the game similar to Ibrox from last week with a couple of additional Covid cases.

“We have staff members with Covid and we are trying to re-integrate the players who had Covid last week back into the squad safely as well.

“It is a constant moving challenge and something we have to do for a few more weeks before we get a break. We will be looking to have a full clean bill of health by the time of the January return.

‘Additional cases’

“Nine or ten of the team will be available for this week and then you pick up additional cases from squad players and staff members, while also getting the integration right of the boys coming back, whether they can go straight back into the team or come off the bench.

“It is a complex situation but you need to keep it as normal as possible.”