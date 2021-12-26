Nicky Clark: Player welfare must be considered when authorities aim to solve Covid problems

Nicky Clark has said that players’ welfare must be considered when the game’s governing bodies are trying to solve problems caused by the pandemic.

The Dundee United striker has seen first hand the impact of the Covid through his partner, Gillian, who worked on the frontline at Ninewells hospital when the pandemic first began last year.

United will today host Hibernian but the Tannadice club, who have been hit by positive Covid cases of late, will not play again until they face St Mirren on January 18 after the winter break was brought forward.

Clark said: “She [Gillian] has moved around a little bit so she’s not really in the worst of it. But I saw at the start of it how horrific it was. Her and all the people she works with did so well.

“We finally thought we’d seen the end of it but then this happened. It’s not ideal but we just need to get on with it. Hopefully it’s not as long as last time.

“It’s very unpredictable. You don’t know what is going to happen each day. We’re doing tests everyday and one day you’ll come in feeling fine and then you’ve got a positive test and you need to go home and can’t train.

“I’ve seen a few people talking about it in press conferences. You don’t know what the next day is going to bring. So you start making plans with the staff and stuff. You just need to get on with it and hope that all the boys are fine and stay healthy.

“You see Jordan Henderson (the Liverpool captain) come out and say that they’re not taking players’ welfare into consideration as much as they probably should. It’s the same up here. Mental health is obviously a massive factor in the whole pandemic.

“For a lot of fans, it’s their life coming to the football. It’s a time to go out and enjoy yourself and they’re not being able to do that now, especially at this time of the year. This is what they love, getting together as a family and coming to games.

“Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen. It’s obviously disappointing.”

Confidence from last Easter Road trip

United have lost their last four matches but Clark scored in the 3-0 win at Easter Road earlier in the campaign.

He said: “We’ll take confidence from the last time that we played down there. We’re looking forward to it and we’re hoping to get back to winning ways.

“I don’t want to tempt fate but I’ve managed to score a few v Hibs over the years. Hopefully I can get another one on Sunday, definitely.

“I would imagine they’ll be up for it. I watched bits of their game against Aberdeen. It will be a challenge but we’re the home team and we want to go and take the game to them and get back to winning ways with three points.”