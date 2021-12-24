Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United set to land Motherwell star Tony Watt on pre-contract agreement

By Sean Hamilton
December 24 2021, 5.19pm Updated: December 24 2021, 5.31pm
Motherwell's Tony Watt.
Dundee United are set to hand fans an early Christmas present with the sensational pre-contract signing of Tony Watt.

The Motherwell star, who is the Premiership’s top scorer, is on course to agree a three-year deal at Tannadice, starting in the summer, after knocking back a new Fir Park contract.

The ex-Celtic and St Johnstone hit man has bagged nine goals this season to help the ‘Well into fourth place ahead of the winter break.

His form has seen him linked with a call-up to the Scotland squad, while Aberdeen and Dundee have also been linked with the 27-year-old.

United have beaten out the competition, however, and Courier Sport understands avenues toward potentially landing Watt when the January transfer window opens will now be explored.

Huge boost

The Tangerines have struggled for goals this season following the departure of Lawrence Shankland and the loss of Marc McNulty to injury.

United have scored just 15 goals in 19 games but possess a wealth of creative talent.

Watt’s addition would come as a huge boost to Tam Courts’ side, who sit sixth in the Premiership, just one point ahead of seventh placed Aberdeen.

