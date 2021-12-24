Dundee United set to land Motherwell star Tony Watt on pre-contract agreement

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United are set to hand fans an early Christmas present with the sensational pre-contract signing of Tony Watt.

The Motherwell star, who is the Premiership’s top scorer, is on course to agree a three-year deal at Tannadice, starting in the summer, after knocking back a new Fir Park contract.

The ex-Celtic and St Johnstone hit man has bagged nine goals this season to help the ‘Well into fourth place ahead of the winter break.

His form has seen him linked with a call-up to the Scotland squad, while Aberdeen and Dundee have also been linked with the 27-year-old.

United have beaten out the competition, however, and Courier Sport understands avenues toward potentially landing Watt when the January transfer window opens will now be explored.

Huge boost

The Tangerines have struggled for goals this season following the departure of Lawrence Shankland and the loss of Marc McNulty to injury.

United have scored just 15 goals in 19 games but possess a wealth of creative talent.

Watt’s addition would come as a huge boost to Tam Courts’ side, who sit sixth in the Premiership, just one point ahead of seventh placed Aberdeen.