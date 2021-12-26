Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Dundee United boss Tam Courts claims Covid impacts on ‘integrity and quality’ of Scottish Premiership

By Ewan Smith
December 26 2021, 10.27pm
Tam Courts has seen his Dundee United squad hit by Covid issues
Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists the ‘integrity and quality’ of the Scottish Premiership has been severely impacted by Covid.

United have had eight players out due to Covid over the last fortnight.

That saw them promote youth with no fewer than NINE academy graduates in their squad for Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Hibernian.

City rivals Dundee now facing a Covid crisis.

But had their calls for a postponement of their clash with Aberdeen rejected by the SPFL.

Dundee boss James McPake slammed the SPFL for showing a ‘lack of care’ after that decision.

And Courts believes the spread of the virus is impacting on the product on the park.

Tam Courts outlines impact of Covid on Dundee United squad

Tam Courts hopes to welcome back his Dundee United players from Covid

“Last week we had five Covid cases,” said Courts. “This week we had three.

“We had a real problem getting the players back into training this week.

“The game plans have been around who can last the longest.

“I think that impacts on the integrity and quality of the league.

“It’s the Scottish Premiership and I don’t think we should be picking teams purely based on how long a player can last.

Dundee United star Ian Harkes battled back from Covid isolation to produce a brave display against Hibernian

“We have professional athletes sitting in the house for ten days.

“Even when they are reporting they are going to be back on a certain date they are sitting in their house doing next-to-nothing for ten days.

“It’s very difficult for these players to come out of self-isolation in their house and then be asked to play on a matchday.

“Ian Harkes actually did that and got Man of the Match!”

Charlie Mulgrew injury ‘not serious’

Charlie Mulgrew is aiming to get back playing after the winter break

Meanwhile, Courts has offered an injury update on defender Charlie Mulgrew.

Mulgrew was forced to come off injured late into his side’s 3-1 loss to Hibs.

United had used all their subs at that point so were forced to see out the final ten minutes a man down.

But Mulgrew could return in the first match after the winter break to face St Mirren on January 18th.

“Charlie has had a calf problem but was committed to playing,” added Courts. “He hasn’t trained this week.

“We are obviously missing 14 players but he showed a commitment to the cause.

“He recognises his own body and had to come off but doesn’t look like he will be out for too long.”

Tam Courts addresses Tony Watt speculation as Dundee United boss seeks additional firepower in January sales

