Dundee United boss Tam Courts claims Covid impacts on ‘integrity and quality’ of Scottish Premiership

Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists the ‘integrity and quality’ of the Scottish Premiership has been severely impacted by Covid.

United have had eight players out due to Covid over the last fortnight.

That saw them promote youth with no fewer than NINE academy graduates in their squad for Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Hibernian.

City rivals Dundee now facing a Covid crisis.

But had their calls for a postponement of their clash with Aberdeen rejected by the SPFL.

Dundee boss James McPake slammed the SPFL for showing a ‘lack of care’ after that decision.

And Courts believes the spread of the virus is impacting on the product on the park.

Tam Courts outlines impact of Covid on Dundee United squad

“Last week we had five Covid cases,” said Courts. “This week we had three.

“We had a real problem getting the players back into training this week.

“The game plans have been around who can last the longest.

“I think that impacts on the integrity and quality of the league.

“It’s the Scottish Premiership and I don’t think we should be picking teams purely based on how long a player can last.

“We have professional athletes sitting in the house for ten days.

“Even when they are reporting they are going to be back on a certain date they are sitting in their house doing next-to-nothing for ten days.

“It’s very difficult for these players to come out of self-isolation in their house and then be asked to play on a matchday.

“Ian Harkes actually did that and got Man of the Match!”

Charlie Mulgrew injury ‘not serious’

Meanwhile, Courts has offered an injury update on defender Charlie Mulgrew.

Mulgrew was forced to come off injured late into his side’s 3-1 loss to Hibs.

United had used all their subs at that point so were forced to see out the final ten minutes a man down.

But Mulgrew could return in the first match after the winter break to face St Mirren on January 18th.

“Charlie has had a calf problem but was committed to playing,” added Courts. “He hasn’t trained this week.

“We are obviously missing 14 players but he showed a commitment to the cause.

“He recognises his own body and had to come off but doesn’t look like he will be out for too long.”