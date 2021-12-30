Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Neilson targets ‘big year’ in 2022 after making first Dundee United start in five months

By Ewan Smith
December 30 2021, 8.00am
Lewis Neilson is determined to make an impact for Dundee United in 2022
Lewis Neilson is targeting 2022 as his breakthrough year at Dundee United after making his first start in five months against Hibernian.

Neilson was drafted into the United side at the eleventh hour after Tannadice skipper Ryan Edwards was ruled out of the clash.

Teenager Neilson has been sidelined since the start of the season with an ankle injury.

But after making 20 appearances for United and loan club Falkirk last term, the defender is ready to make an impact after the winter break.

“When I came back from Falkirk in the summer I wanted this to be a big season,” said Neilson.

Lewis Neilson is aiming for a breakthrough in 2022

“Then I injured myself in training. I rolled my ankle and ruptured two ligaments.

“I needed surgery and had a 12-week post surgery recovery.

“When you are 18 and you want to make a breakthrough that’s hard to take.

“But my rehab went well. There weren’t many setbacks at all and I’m determined to comeback and make an impact.

“Getting the chance against Hibs was great.

“I came in not even knowing if I’d be on the bench.

“But Ryan couldn’t make it and the manager pulled me aside an hour before kick-off to say I was starting.

“I hope I can now get more minutes and make it a big year.”

Lewis Neilson ‘inspired’ by Declan Glass and Kieran Freeman

Lewis Neilson wants to make an impact like Kieran Freeman at Dundee United

Neilson has the utmost respect for United boss Tam Courts.

He worked with him in the Tannadice youth set-up before being sent on loan to Falkirk last term.

And with Courts showing immense faith in youth, Neilson wants to follow the lead of Declan Glass and Kieran Freeman in grabbing his opportunity.

“Kieran and Declan have been a big source of support to me,” Neilson told Courier Sport.

“They have both had bigger injuries than me and bounced back.

“Watching them make an impact has inspired me.

“I have a lot of faith in the manager and know him from the youth set-up.

“He has shown he is willing to give young players a chance and I like the style of football he is trying to implement.

“Hopefully, I can be a part of it when we come back after the break.”

