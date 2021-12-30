Lewis Neilson targets ‘big year’ in 2022 after making first Dundee United start in five months

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lewis Neilson is targeting 2022 as his breakthrough year at Dundee United after making his first start in five months against Hibernian.

Neilson was drafted into the United side at the eleventh hour after Tannadice skipper Ryan Edwards was ruled out of the clash.

Teenager Neilson has been sidelined since the start of the season with an ankle injury.

But after making 20 appearances for United and loan club Falkirk last term, the defender is ready to make an impact after the winter break.

“When I came back from Falkirk in the summer I wanted this to be a big season,” said Neilson.

“Then I injured myself in training. I rolled my ankle and ruptured two ligaments.

“I needed surgery and had a 12-week post surgery recovery.

“When you are 18 and you want to make a breakthrough that’s hard to take.

“But my rehab went well. There weren’t many setbacks at all and I’m determined to comeback and make an impact.

“Getting the chance against Hibs was great.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Kerr Smith has been called up to the Scotland Under-19 squad for the first time in place of Lewis Neilson who has, unfortunately, had to drop out through injury Congratulations Kerr on this next milestone in your career 👏#UnitedTogether https://t.co/XUHT9HuaAM pic.twitter.com/ATh6m5wjIu — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 24, 2021

“I came in not even knowing if I’d be on the bench.

“But Ryan couldn’t make it and the manager pulled me aside an hour before kick-off to say I was starting.

“I hope I can now get more minutes and make it a big year.”

Lewis Neilson ‘inspired’ by Declan Glass and Kieran Freeman

Neilson has the utmost respect for United boss Tam Courts.

He worked with him in the Tannadice youth set-up before being sent on loan to Falkirk last term.

And with Courts showing immense faith in youth, Neilson wants to follow the lead of Declan Glass and Kieran Freeman in grabbing his opportunity.

“Kieran and Declan have been a big source of support to me,” Neilson told Courier Sport.

“They have both had bigger injuries than me and bounced back.

UNDER 18s | Our goals from last night's 3-0 win over Dundee. Lewis Neilson opened the scoring in the first minute with Archie Meekison & Darren Watson adding to scoreline in the second half. #YoungTerrors pic.twitter.com/jEOLYBEU0x — Our Academy (@DUFCAcademy) August 24, 2019

“Watching them make an impact has inspired me.

“I have a lot of faith in the manager and know him from the youth set-up.

“He has shown he is willing to give young players a chance and I like the style of football he is trying to implement.

“Hopefully, I can be a part of it when we come back after the break.”