Dundee United keeper Trevor Carson joins Morecambe on loan and will fight for starting spot from ex-Dee hero Kyle Letheren

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson has joined Morecambe on loan.

The Northern Irish stopper joins up with his former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson at the English League One.

Carson is still contracted at Tannadice until June 2023, but will join the Shrimps on loan until the end of the season.

The veteran keeper has been limited to just five appearances for the Tangerines since joining the club in the summer – with impressive displays from Benjamin Siegrist keeping him out of the team.

The 33-year-old will now vie for a place between the sticks with former Dundee goalkeeper Kyle Letheren who wears the number one jersey.

Morecambe are involved in a relegation battle, currently sitting in 19th place and Carson is determined to use his loan spell to help the Shrimps beat the drop.

‘Best shape of my life’

“I’m delighted to come here, hopefully I’ll add something to the team and help us stay in the league,” he said.

“I’ve still got a lot to offer as a goalkeeper, I haven’t played as much as I’d want at Dundee United, but I played at Ibrox a couple of weeks ago and I feel in the best shape of my life, hence that’s why I felt the need to get out.

“I wasn’t content just sitting on the bench at Dundee United, so hopefully I can prove to the fans that I’ve been a good addition.”

Stephen Robinson added: “He was excellent for me, my captain at times, what he brings is a vast amount of experience, he will come in and compete with Kyle [Letheren] and he just gives us a bit more experience that we haven’t got in the squad at the moment.”