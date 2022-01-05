Dundee United keeper Trevor Carson joins Morecambe on loan and will fight for starting spot from ex-Dee hero Kyle Letheren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United keeper Trevor Carson joins Morecambe on loan and will fight for starting spot from ex-Dee hero Kyle Letheren

By Scott Lorimer
January 5 2022, 10.43pm
Trevor Carson has joined Morecambe on loan from Dundee United.
Trevor Carson has joined Morecambe on loan from Dundee United.

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson has joined Morecambe on loan.

The Northern Irish stopper joins up with his former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson at the English League One.

Carson is still contracted at Tannadice until June 2023, but will join the Shrimps on loan until the end of the season.

The veteran keeper has been limited to just five appearances for the Tangerines since joining the club in the summer – with impressive displays from Benjamin Siegrist keeping him out of the team.

Ex-Dundee hero Kyle Letheren occupies the number one jersey at Morecambe.
Ex-Dundee hero Kyle Letheren occupies the number one jersey at Morecambe.

The 33-year-old will now vie for a place between the sticks with former Dundee goalkeeper Kyle Letheren who wears the number one jersey.

Morecambe are involved in a relegation battle, currently sitting in 19th place and Carson is determined to use his loan spell to help the Shrimps beat the drop.

‘Best shape of my life’

“I’m delighted to come here, hopefully I’ll add something to the team and help us stay in the league,” he said.

“I’ve still got a lot to offer as a goalkeeper, I haven’t played as much as I’d want at Dundee United, but I played at Ibrox a couple of weeks ago and I feel in the best shape of my life, hence that’s why I felt the need to get out.

“I wasn’t content just sitting on the bench at Dundee United, so hopefully I can prove to the fans that I’ve been a good addition.”

Stephen Robinson added: “He was excellent for me, my captain at times, what he brings is a vast amount of experience, he will come in and compete with Kyle [Letheren] and he just gives us a bit more experience that we haven’t got in the squad at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier