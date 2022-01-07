Carljohan Eriksson reveals role of former Rangers and Hearts ace in Dundee United switch as new signing laments luggage drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Carljohan Eriksson reveals role of former Rangers and Hearts ace in Dundee United switch as new signing laments luggage drama

By Alan Temple
January 7 2022, 2.44pm
Eriksson on his International debut
Eriksson on his International debut

Carljohan Eriksson has revealed that former Rangers and Hearts goalkeeper Antti Niemi helped to seal his Dundee United deal.

Eriksson, 26, has penned a two-and-a-half year contract with the Tangerines after departing Swedish top flight side Mjallby AIF.

And he lifted the lid on the due diligence done by United chiefs, including contacting Niemi — the goalkeeping coach of the Finland national team.

“There were other interested parties but that led nowhere as they did not seem as serious as Dundee United,” Eriksson told Hufvudstadsbladet.

“Here, there was a real demand for my services.

Eriksson in action for HJK

“Among other things, they have spoken to Antti Niemi and really done their background job properly.

“It [Scottish Premiership] is a good league but this is not the Premier League or Bundesliga. In a league like that, I could easily have been a third or fourth choice.

“But, at this stage of my career, it is important that you have a real chance to play. 

“At Dundee United, it feels like that chance exists.

“At the same time, the environment is stimulating and challenging and I know that there are a lot of things that I have to learn.”

Challenge

The 6ft3ins stopper made his international debut for Finland last September, keeping a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw against Wales.

And Eriksson is ready for the battle with United glove rival Benjamin Siegrist — provided the Swiss goalkeeper remains at Tannadice.

Rival: Siegrist

“[Siegrist] is a really good goalkeeper but not a completely impossible challenge,” added Eriksson.

“At the same time, he is on an expiring contract and it is not entirely unlikely that there is an interest in his services elsewhere.”

Eriksson will link up with international teammate Ilmari Niskanen at Tannadice, and the big stopper added: “I have checked out quite a few things with him and he has been very positive about the club.”

No baggage

However, not everything has gone to plan for Eriksson.

“My suitcase never arrived,” he added. “All my football items were in there — so it would be desirable if I got it back as soon as possible!”

PODCAST: Dundee United, St Johnstone and Dundee transfer deals and dilemmas

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier