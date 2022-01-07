Carljohan Eriksson reveals role of former Rangers and Hearts ace in Dundee United switch as new signing laments luggage drama

An error occurred. Please try again.

Carljohan Eriksson has revealed that former Rangers and Hearts goalkeeper Antti Niemi helped to seal his Dundee United deal.

Eriksson, 26, has penned a two-and-a-half year contract with the Tangerines after departing Swedish top flight side Mjallby AIF.

And he lifted the lid on the due diligence done by United chiefs, including contacting Niemi — the goalkeeping coach of the Finland national team.

“There were other interested parties but that led nowhere as they did not seem as serious as Dundee United,” Eriksson told Hufvudstadsbladet.

“Here, there was a real demand for my services.

“Among other things, they have spoken to Antti Niemi and really done their background job properly.

“It [Scottish Premiership] is a good league but this is not the Premier League or Bundesliga. In a league like that, I could easily have been a third or fourth choice.

“But, at this stage of my career, it is important that you have a real chance to play.

“At Dundee United, it feels like that chance exists.

“At the same time, the environment is stimulating and challenging and I know that there are a lot of things that I have to learn.”

Challenge

The 6ft3ins stopper made his international debut for Finland last September, keeping a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw against Wales.

And Eriksson is ready for the battle with United glove rival Benjamin Siegrist — provided the Swiss goalkeeper remains at Tannadice.

“[Siegrist] is a really good goalkeeper but not a completely impossible challenge,” added Eriksson.

“At the same time, he is on an expiring contract and it is not entirely unlikely that there is an interest in his services elsewhere.”

Eriksson will link up with international teammate Ilmari Niskanen at Tannadice, and the big stopper added: “I have checked out quite a few things with him and he has been very positive about the club.”

No baggage

However, not everything has gone to plan for Eriksson.

“My suitcase never arrived,” he added. “All my football items were in there — so it would be desirable if I got it back as soon as possible!”