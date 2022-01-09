Aston Villa make move for Dundee United star Kerr Smith – but could Premier League offer spark bidding war?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aston Villa have moved to snap up teen Dundee United star Kerr Smith.

Steven Gerrard’s Villa have made an offer understood by Courier Sport to be in the high six-figures for the highly rated 17-year-old.

The Premier League side have been watching Smith’s progress at Tannadice for over a year – and have now swooped to secure his services.

But they are not the United defender’s only admirers.

A steady stream of English clubs have cast their eye over Smith in recent times – and Villa’s move could prompt one or more to join the chase for his signature.

Who are Kerr Smith’s other suitors?

Manchester United and Everton – along with Villa – have welcomed the teenager for training stints over the last year, while Leicester City, Liverpool, Southampton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have all been keeping tabs on his performances.

Leicester came closest to moving for Smith in the summer but the teenager felt first team football at Tannadice would better serve his development than Under-23 games down south.

Celtic have also been tracking the United star, who made his first team debut in tangerine 24 hours after his 16th birthday.

Should Villa’s move trigger any of Smith’s other suitors to solidify their interest, the potential fee could rise sharply.

Smith made five appearances for Dundee United under Micky Mellon last season and has racked up another seven this term under Tam Courts, while also being capped by Scotland Under-19s.

Villa already have a Scottish connection in their squad in the shape of John McGinn, who is a firm favourite amongst fans, while they are also chasing Aaron Hickey of Bologna in a reported £20 million move.