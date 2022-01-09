Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aston Villa make move for Dundee United star Kerr Smith – but could Premier League offer spark bidding war?

By Sean Hamilton
January 9 2022, 2.17pm Updated: January 9 2022, 2.23pm
Dundee United star Kerr Smith is wanted by Aston Villa
Aston Villa have moved to snap up teen Dundee United star Kerr Smith.

Steven Gerrard’s Villa have made an offer understood by Courier Sport to be in the high six-figures for the highly rated 17-year-old.

The Premier League side have been watching Smith’s progress at Tannadice for over a year – and have now swooped to secure his services.

But they are not the United defender’s only admirers.

Dundee United star Kerr Smith in action against Celtic earlier this season

A steady stream of English clubs have cast their eye over Smith in recent times – and Villa’s move could prompt one or more to join the chase for his signature.

Who are Kerr Smith’s other suitors?

Manchester United and Everton – along with Villa – have welcomed the teenager for training stints over the last year, while Leicester City, Liverpool, Southampton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have all been keeping tabs on his performances.

Leicester came closest to moving for Smith in the summer but the teenager felt first team football at Tannadice would better serve his development than Under-23 games down south.

Celtic have also been tracking the United star, who made his first team debut in tangerine 24 hours after his 16th birthday.

Dundee United’s Kerr Smith is one of Scotland’s top young talents

Should Villa’s move trigger any of Smith’s other suitors to solidify their interest, the potential fee could rise sharply.

Smith made five appearances for Dundee United under Micky Mellon last season and has racked up another seven this term under Tam Courts, while also being capped by Scotland Under-19s.

Villa already have a Scottish connection in their squad in the shape of John McGinn, who is a firm favourite amongst fans, while they are also chasing Aaron Hickey of Bologna in a reported £20 million move.

Lawrence Shankland future: Former Dundee United ace sets ’20 goal’ target amid talk of Scotland return

