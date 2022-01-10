Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist on Rangers radar for pre-contract swoop

By George Cran
January 10 2022, 8.59am Updated: January 10 2022, 9.03am
Dundee United goalie Benjamin Siegrist.
Dundee United goalie Benjamin Siegrist.

Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist could be a Rangers player this summer.

The Ibrox giants are reportedly planning a pre-contract offer with the Swiss goalie heading into the final months of his Tannadice contract.

The 29-year-old has been an impressive performer for the Tangerines since arriving from Vaduz in 2018.

That form has attracted plenty of interest in Siegrist.

Benjamin Siegrist makes a save against Celtic.

As well as the Gers, the Daily Mail suggest Premier League Southampton and clubs in Germany, France and Belgium are eyeing up a move for the stopper.

United have been in contract talks with Siegrist since November, however it looks increasingly likely he will be moving on.

And that has seen Tam Courts’ side add Finnish goalie Carljohan Eriksson on a two-and-a-half year deal this month.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson has also moved out, joining Morecambe on loan last week.

Rangers are planning ahead themselves with No 1 Allan McGregor turning 40 this month and understudy Jon McLaughlin out of contract this summer.

 

