Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist on Rangers radar for pre-contract swoop

Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist could be a Rangers player this summer.

The Ibrox giants are reportedly planning a pre-contract offer with the Swiss goalie heading into the final months of his Tannadice contract.

The 29-year-old has been an impressive performer for the Tangerines since arriving from Vaduz in 2018.

That form has attracted plenty of interest in Siegrist.

As well as the Gers, the Daily Mail suggest Premier League Southampton and clubs in Germany, France and Belgium are eyeing up a move for the stopper.

United have been in contract talks with Siegrist since November, however it looks increasingly likely he will be moving on.

And that has seen Tam Courts’ side add Finnish goalie Carljohan Eriksson on a two-and-a-half year deal this month.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson has also moved out, joining Morecambe on loan last week.

Rangers are planning ahead themselves with No 1 Allan McGregor turning 40 this month and understudy Jon McLaughlin out of contract this summer.