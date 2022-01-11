LEE WILKIE: Dundee United have done well to keep Benjamin Siegrist this long while Lawrence Shankland return would be a major boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United have done well to keep Benjamin Siegrist this long while Lawrence Shankland return would be a major boost

By Lee Wilkie
January 11 2022, 8.30am Updated: January 11 2022, 10.15am
Columnist Lee Wilkie with Dundee United's Benjamin Siegrist (top) and former striker Lawrence Shankland (bottom).
Columnist Lee Wilkie with Dundee United's Benjamin Siegrist (top) and former striker Lawrence Shankland (bottom).

In and out and maybe another out – Dundee United’s goalkeeping situation feels a bit like the hokey-cokey right now.

The biggest loss of it all, of course, would be Benjamin Siegrist.

News emerged this week of Rangers interest in the Swiss goalie.

And it’s no surprise to me other clubs are taking a serious look at the 29-year-old.

It won’t be a surprise to United either and they have already brought in another goalie in Carljohan Eriksson and are reportedly interested in St Johnstone’s Zander Clark.

It’ll be disappointing for the Tangerines to lose such a consistent performer in Siegrist.

But I think, on the whole, United have done well to keep him for this long.

Worries over Siegrist?

With only a few months left of his contract, the Swiss can sign a pre-contract deal elsewhere.

If that happens, I don’t see the same kind of issue that Motherwell are having with the Tony Watt situation.

Dundee United are keen to make a January move for Motherwell striker Tony Watt

Obviously, he’s signed a deal with United to come to Tannadice in the summer.

Having read Graham Alexander’s thoughts on the matter, I have to agree with him that these deals shouldn’t be allowed to go through until the end of the season.

A player signing a pre-contract with another club in the same league, fighting for the same position, creates an awkward situation for everyone.

Do you continue to play the player? What happens when you face the club he’s already signed for?

It’s tricky.

But I don’t think United would have that issue with Siegrist if a move to Rangers, or elsewhere, does come about.

Professional

Throughout his time at Tannadice, the goalie has been nothing but professional.

He’ll have had interest from elsewhere already but that’s not affected him on the pitch.

And I’d expect that to continue, even if he knows his future is elsewhere.

Benjamin Siegrist.

I think it is slightly different with a goalkeeper compared to a striker, too.

Even if he signs for the Gers, I’d expect him to relish a chance to go to Ibrox and put on a show later in the season.

The other out was obviously Trevor Carson. He’s too good a goalie to be on the bench for me so good luck to him down south.

Kerr Smith

Could Kerr Smith be leaving?

Premier League Aston Villa could be his destination and that would be a good move for Kerr, in my view.

If you asked me a year ago, I’d say he’s better off staying where he is.

Kerr Smith in action against Hearts.

But if he’s not getting a huge amount of first-team football here, he’d be better off in Villa’s U/23s than United’s U/18s.

He’s a player with such potential, I wouldn’t want to see it wasted, whatever choice he makes.

Shankland?

Lawrence Shankland playing for Beerschot.

In terms of signings, I still hope United can add a bit of attacking quality before the end of the window.

A return for Lawrence Shankland has been mooted.

How much that would cost I don’t know but they need someone like him to come in.

That would be a huge boost.

 

