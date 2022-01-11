Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Dundee United granted work permit for Finnish stopper Carljohan Eriksson

By Sean Hamilton
January 11 2022, 1.51pm Updated: January 11 2022, 2.30pm
Carljohan Eriksson has been cleared to play for Dundee United. Supplied by Dundee United FC
Carljohan Eriksson has been cleared to play for Dundee United.

Dundee United signing Carljohan Eriksson has been granted a work permit.

The Finnish international goalkeeper’s signing on a two-and-a-half-year deal was announced last week by the Tangerines, subject to UK Government approval.

Permission has now been granted – and Eriksson joined his United teammates as they returned to training on Tuesday, following the Premiership’s winter break.

United endured a far longer wait to secure a work permit for Finnish summer signing Ilmari Niskanen, as did St Johnstone for fellow Finn Eetu Vertainen.

But the process for Eriksson has gone much quicker – and the international stopper will be available for St Mirren’s visit to Tannadice when the season resumes on Tuesday, January 18.

United number one Benjamin Siegrist, who is out of contract in the summer, has been linked with a pre-contract switch to Rangers, while Trevor Carson has left Tannadice to join Morecambe on loan.

Carson will have one year left on his United deal when his loan with the English League One side expires.

