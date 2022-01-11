Dundee United granted work permit for Finnish stopper Carljohan Eriksson

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United signing Carljohan Eriksson has been granted a work permit.

The Finnish international goalkeeper’s signing on a two-and-a-half-year deal was announced last week by the Tangerines, subject to UK Government approval.

Permission has now been granted – and Eriksson joined his United teammates as they returned to training on Tuesday, following the Premiership’s winter break.

We can confirm @CJ_Eriksson's Work Permit has been granted…✅ 🇫🇮 Let's get started, Saku. Hear from the Finnish international in a free-to-view interview on DUTV later today 📺#TervetuloaEriksson | #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/4VjJ5J4T3j — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 11, 2022

United endured a far longer wait to secure a work permit for Finnish summer signing Ilmari Niskanen, as did St Johnstone for fellow Finn Eetu Vertainen.

But the process for Eriksson has gone much quicker – and the international stopper will be available for St Mirren’s visit to Tannadice when the season resumes on Tuesday, January 18.

United number one Benjamin Siegrist, who is out of contract in the summer, has been linked with a pre-contract switch to Rangers, while Trevor Carson has left Tannadice to join Morecambe on loan.

Carson will have one year left on his United deal when his loan with the English League One side expires.