Dundee United star Kerr Smith set for Aston Villa medical after deal worth up to £2 million agreed

Dundee United have agreed a deal with Aston Villa worth up to £2 million for teen star Kerr Smith.

Courier Sport understands the 17-year-old defender has been cleared by the Tannadice club to travel to Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground to undergo a medical, ahead of what looks like a dream move to the Premier League.

A substantial up-front fee has been agreed between the clubs and, factoring in various add-ons, the total deal could, in time, end up netting United £2 million.

In-demand Smith had trained with Manchester United, Everton and Villa in the last year, while the likes of Leicester City, Southampton, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Celtic were all watching his progress.

But Villa, managed by former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, moved first to secure a deal for the Dundee United academy product.

Smith is the second youth product in as many years to join a Premier League club direct from Dundee United, following Scott Banks’ switch to Crystal Palace in January 2020.

Banks was initially part of Palace’s Under-23 side before joining their first team squad in the summer.

Smith will initially hook up with Aston Villa’s Under-23s, but Steven Gerrard, who watched him in action when United faced Rangers at Ibrox in February 2021, will keep a close eye on his progress.