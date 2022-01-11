Dundee United star Kerr Smith set for Aston Villa medical after deal worth up to £2 million agreed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United star Kerr Smith set for Aston Villa medical after deal worth up to £2 million agreed

By Sean Hamilton
January 11 2022, 2.29pm Updated: January 11 2022, 3.34pm
Dundee United star Kerr Smith is heading to Aston Villa. Supplied by SNS
Dundee United have agreed a deal with Aston Villa worth up to £2 million for teen star Kerr Smith.

Courier Sport understands the 17-year-old defender has been cleared by the Tannadice club to travel to Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground to undergo a medical, ahead of what looks like a dream move to the Premier League.

A substantial up-front fee has been agreed between the clubs and, factoring in various add-ons, the total deal could, in time, end up netting United £2 million.

Kerr Smith in action against Hearts.
In-demand Smith had trained with Manchester United, Everton and Villa in the last year, while the likes of Leicester City, Southampton, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Celtic were all watching his progress.

But Villa, managed by former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, moved first to secure a deal for the Dundee United academy product.

Smith is the second youth product in as many years to join a Premier League club direct from Dundee United, following Scott Banks’ switch to Crystal Palace in January 2020.

Scott Banks in action for Dundee United.
Banks was initially part of Palace’s Under-23 side before joining their first team squad in the summer.

Smith will initially hook up with Aston Villa’s Under-23s, but Steven Gerrard, who watched him in action when United faced Rangers at Ibrox in February 2021, will keep a close eye on his progress.

