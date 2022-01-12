Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-Dundee and Fulham star Kevin McDonald ‘training with Dundee United’

By Scott Lorimer
January 12 2022, 11.55pm Updated: January 13 2022, 10.55am
Former Fulham ace Kevin McDonald is said to be training with Dundee United.
Former Dundee and Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald is training with Dundee United, according to reports.

McDonald is said to be using the Tangerines’ facilities in a bid to get back into football.

The 33-year-old was released by The Cottagers last year at the end of his contract.

Prior to that he underwent a kidney transplant, receiving the organ from his brother.

Afterwards, he revealed he was “scared for his life” in the operating theatre moments before the procedure.

Tam Courts’ side recently announced a partnership with McDonald’s former London team and have given him the opportunity to get back into shape, according to the Daily Record.

In October last year we revealed that the Carnoustie-born star was training with rivals Dundee.

McDonald started his career at Dens Park, making 90 appearances before securing a big move to Burnley in 2008.

He then enjoyed spells at Sheffield United, Wolves and Fulham.

Dundee United hope Fulham link-up will help them gain ‘competitive advantage’ over Scottish Premiership rivals

