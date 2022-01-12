Ex-Dundee and Fulham star Kevin McDonald ‘training with Dundee United’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Dundee and Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald is training with Dundee United, according to reports.

McDonald is said to be using the Tangerines’ facilities in a bid to get back into football.

The 33-year-old was released by The Cottagers last year at the end of his contract.

Prior to that he underwent a kidney transplant, receiving the organ from his brother.

Afterwards, he revealed he was “scared for his life” in the operating theatre moments before the procedure.

Kevin McDonald was forced to put his football career on hold to tackle a life-threatening kidney condition. After juggling major surgery and becoming a father, he’s back in training and hoping to play again 💙pic.twitter.com/gqKSSuPK1T — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 13, 2021

Tam Courts’ side recently announced a partnership with McDonald’s former London team and have given him the opportunity to get back into shape, according to the Daily Record.

In October last year we revealed that the Carnoustie-born star was training with rivals Dundee.

McDonald started his career at Dens Park, making 90 appearances before securing a big move to Burnley in 2008.

He then enjoyed spells at Sheffield United, Wolves and Fulham.