PODCAST: Dundee United legend Sean Dillon’s insight on Kerr Smith’s Aston Villa transfer and what Nadir Ciftci will give St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
January 14 2022, 5.00pm
Sean Dillon gives his insight on Kerr Smith transfer and Nadir Ciftci.

Sean Dillon and Alistair Heather joined the Talking Football line-up for this week’s podcast.

Dundee United legend, Sean gives his insight into Kerr Smith’s big money move to Aston Villa and the goalkeeping dilemma that looms large for Tam Courts.

The former Tangerines’ skipper also looks back on former team-mate Nadir Ciftci’s Tannadice career and assesses how he will benefit St Johnstone in their Premiership relegation battle.

Courier columnist and DUTV presenter, Ally contemplates which direction United will head after the mid-season break and has to admit his dreams of Lawrence Shankland partnering Tony Watt up front are never likely to become reality.

