JIM SPENCE: Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings only have themselves to blame for Dundee flop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings only have themselves to blame for Dundee flop

By Jim Spence
January 14 2022, 6.00pm
Leigh Griffiths (left) and Jason Cummings have both struggled to shine at Dundee. Supplied by SNS
Leigh Griffiths (left) and Jason Cummings have both struggled to shine at Dundee. Supplied by SNS

James McPake has had a shocking lack of return from both Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings at Dens.

The Dark Blues boss is entitled to feel very aggrieved, having offered both players the chance to relaunch their fading careers.

Both men, particularly the on-loan Celtic striker, brought baggage to Dens, but have had ample opportunity to prove their detractors wrong by knuckling down and finding the kind of form with which they originally made their names.

Neither has come close to doing that – and that’s the fault of no one but themselves.

Jason Cummings has scored just three Premiership goals for Dundee (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

There are few sadder sights in football than wasted talents circling the drain and heading for the plughole, but when players are handed the chance to kick-start their vocations and refuse the life belt, it doesn’t just reflect badly on them, it also insults those who’ve shown faith in them, only to have it thrown back in their faces.

There are so many players who’ve missed out through bad luck and injury who would have run over broken glass for the chance of a good career in the game, that it’s hard to have a great degree of sympathy for those who have been given the opportunity but thrown it away.

(L to R) James McPake, Tam Courts and Callum Davidson need to get their sides off the mark quickly after the winter break

Hitting the ground running is imperative for Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone on Tuesday.

The early winter shutdown has offered a chance to regroup and rethink their approach amid poor form shown by all three.

That opportunity to reorganise and redouble their efforts needs to kick in when they square up to Livingston, St Mirren and Hearts in midweek.

All three managers have started strengthening and are chasing the targets they hope can reboot their seasons, amid understandable concerns from their fans.

Talent not enough

Callum Davidson and James McPake need big characters, but also good characters who can grasp the enormity of the challenges faced at McDiarmid and Dens Park.

Talent alone isn’t enough, as has been proven at Dundee with the failures of Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings to come anywhere close to living up to their billing.

Application, graft, desire and a proper professional attitude are the key requisites now as both Saints and the Dees face battles to pull clear of the bottom spots in the Premiership.

United bought breathing space with their start to the season, but Tam Courts will be keenly aware that unless his side starts to find the net with regularity those hard won early season gains could yet be squandered.

Dundee United are attempting to bring Motherwell striker Tony Watt to Tannadice this month after securing a pre-contract move in the summer

All three need their identified targets to be in place in the next couple of weeks, as opposed to in time for next season.

The level of strengthening required at each of the three clubs is dependent on the particular problems each faces

But as I said here recently, the lack of goals are screaming out for all of them and solutions must be found very soon.

The cost of failing to resolve that glaring problem now has to be weighed against the enormous potential price to be paid at the end of the season should relegation become a reality.

https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/2910624/podcast-sean-dillon-dundee-united-st-johnstone-nadir-ciftci-kerr-smith/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]