Kerr Smith seals move from Dundee United to Aston Villa

Kerr Smith’s switch from Dundee United to Aston Villa has been completed.

Villa made their move for United’s Scotland Under-19 internationalist last weekend after tracking his progress for a year.

Now the 17-year-old has officially become a Villa player in a move that could eventually net the Tangerines up to £2 million.

🦁 We can confirm that @DUFCAcademy graduate Kerr Smith has joined Premier League side @AVFCOfficial for an undisclosed fee. Everyone at the Club would like to extend our congratulations and best wishes to Kerr and his family for the future 💪#UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 14, 2022

Smith will initially join the club’s Under-23 side.

Steven Gerrard’s Villa weren’t Smith’s only admirers.

The defender enjoyed training stints with Manchester United and Everton over the last 12 months, while Leicester City, Newcastle United, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Celtic were all fans of the teenager.

‘Shining example’

Smith is the second Dundee United academy product to join a Premier League team in as many years, following Scott Banks’ switch to Palace in January 2020.

United hailed Smith’s move in a statement posted to the club’s website, saying: “Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend our congratulations to Kerr and wish him all the best for the future, and we will follow his career with pride.

“Kerr leaves as a shining example of the opportunity and development available for our young terrors.”