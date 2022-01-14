Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kerr Smith seals move from Dundee United to Aston Villa

By Sean Hamilton
January 14 2022, 3.03pm
Dundee United star Kerr Smith has signed for Aston Villa. Supplied by SNS
Kerr Smith’s switch from Dundee United to Aston Villa has been completed.

Villa made their move for United’s Scotland Under-19 internationalist last weekend after tracking his progress for a year.

Now the 17-year-old has officially become a Villa player in a move that could eventually net the Tangerines up to £2 million.

Smith will initially join the club’s Under-23 side.

Steven Gerrard’s Villa weren’t Smith’s only admirers.

The defender enjoyed training stints with Manchester United and Everton over the last 12 months, while Leicester City, Newcastle United, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Celtic were all fans of the teenager.

‘Shining example’

Smith is the second Dundee United academy product to join a Premier League team in as many years, following Scott Banks’ switch to Palace in January 2020.

United hailed Smith’s move in a statement posted to the club’s website, saying: “Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend our congratulations to Kerr and wish him all the best for the future, and we will follow his career with pride.

“Kerr leaves as a shining example of the opportunity and development available for our young terrors.”

