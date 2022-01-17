Tony Watt: Dundee United confirm stunning capture of SPFL Premiership top scorer from Motherwell

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United have confirmed the signing of Tony Watt from Motherwell.

The Premiership’s top scorer had previously signed a pre-contract agreement to join United in the summer.

However the Tangerines have reached a deal with Motherwell to bring Watt to Tannadice immediately.

The striker has put pen to paper on a deal through to the summer of 2025 – and will be available for tomorrow night’s clash with St Mirren at Tannadice.

United teased fans on social media by dropping a clear hint about Watt’s capture.

The Tangerines said on Twitter: “Watt you up to this evening, Arabs?”

Watt you up to this evening, Arabs? 👀#UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 17, 2022

But supporters didn’t have to wait long for official confirmation to arrive, five minutes later at 6pm.

Watt leads the Premiership’s scoring charts with nine goals to his name so far this season.

Dundee United will hope he can add plenty more and, in doing so, fire his new side up the Premiership table.