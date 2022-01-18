Dundee United 1 St Mirren 2: Tony Watt debut but United make it six defeats in a row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United handed a debut to Tony Watt but crashed to their sixth league defeat in a row.

Watt came off the bench as United tried to rescue a point from the jaws of defeat.

But despite a late rally and a stonewall penalty refusal, United clocked up the sixth in an unwanted run of defeats.

The hosts were bolstered by the arrival of Watt following his £100,000 move from Motherwell.

He was the architect of United’s downfall as Well claimed a 1-0 win over the Tannadice side in November.

He started the game on the bench but there was to be no Tony Watt bounce.

Alongside their new arrival, United welcomed Marc McNulty back for his first game in 117 days.

Dylan Levitt was also a welcome addition to their ranks as he started for the first time since October.

But it was St Mirren who came out of the traps the quickest.

And Greg Kiltie forced the first save out of Benjamin Siegrist as his powerful low effort was parried by the Swiss keeper.

Siegrist was picking the ball out of his net on 15 minutes.

This was a sensational strike by St Mirren.

Henderson played a slick one-two with Eamonn Brophy and thundered his right foot effort into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Kiltie then had the ball in the net again as his low effort somehow squirmed under Siegrist’s body. But the strike was ruled offside.

At the other end, Jak Alnwick parried an effort by Charlie Mulgrew.

Dundee United storm v St Mirren

Work to do at the break.#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/AuBMmpvZDc — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 18, 2022

United emerged from the break looking like a different team.

Driven on by Levitt, they began to zip the ball about with purpose and came close to drawing level on 48 minutes.

This time Alnwick turned a net-bound Mulgrew free-kick wide.

Pressure was mounting on the visiting defence and they should have conceded a penalty in 56 minutes.

Ian Harkes’ low strike was clearly handled by Alan Power in the box.

But referee Alan Muir refused to entertain any appeals.

Tony Watt debut but Dundee United fall further behind

United brought on Watt for Ilmari Niskanen but were stunned by a second St Mirren goal.

Kiltie’s low cross found Brophy who stroked home to make it 2-0.

McNulty blasted over a Kieran Freeman cross from 15 yards.

Sub Freeman then set up United’s goal as his low cross was bundled into his own net by Power.

GOAL UNITED!!!! FREEMAN'S CROSS DEFLECTS OFF POWER IN THE MIDDLE TO GET US BACK IN IT! 🟠1️⃣-2️⃣ 🐼 | #DUFCLive pic.twitter.com/q3tt8rhS2E — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 18, 2022

Freeman was causing Saints all sorts of problems and he almost levelled it up on 80 minutes.

Watt’s chip set the youngster up at the back post and his low strike was turned round by Alnwick.

Teams for Dundee United v St Mirren

Dundee United – Siegrist, Mulgrew, Niskanen (Watt 59), Pawlett (Glass 82), McNulty, Edwards, Levitt, Neilson (Freeman 67), Harkes, McMann, Fuchs (Clark 67). Subs: Eriksson, Sporle, Butcher, Mochrie, Appere.

St Mirren – Alnwick, Tanser, Shaughnessy, Power, Erhahon, Kiltie, Henderson, Dunne, Brophy (Flynn 82), Fraser, Ronan. Subs: Tait, Millar, McAllister, Greive, Erwin, Lyness, Urminsky.

Referee – Alan Muir