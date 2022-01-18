Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United 1 St Mirren 2: Tony Watt debut but United make it six defeats in a row

By Ewan Smith
January 18 2022, 9.37pm Updated: January 18 2022, 10.00pm
St Mirren recorded a win at Dundee United
St Mirren recorded a win at Dundee United

Dundee United handed a debut to Tony Watt but crashed to their sixth league defeat in a row.

Watt came off the bench as United tried to rescue a point from the jaws of defeat.

But despite a late rally and a stonewall penalty refusal, United clocked up the sixth in an unwanted run of defeats.

The hosts were bolstered by the arrival of  Watt following his £100,000 move from Motherwell.

He was the architect of United’s downfall as Well claimed a 1-0 win over the Tannadice side in November.

He started the game on the bench but there was to be no Tony Watt bounce.

Alongside their new arrival, United welcomed Marc McNulty back for his first game in 117 days.

Dylan Levitt was also a welcome addition to their ranks as he started for the first time since October.

But it was St Mirren who came out of the traps the quickest.

And Greg Kiltie forced the first save out of Benjamin Siegrist as his powerful low effort was parried by the Swiss keeper.

Siegrist was picking the ball out of his net on 15 minutes.

This was a sensational strike by St Mirren.

Jay Henderson put St Mirren 1-0 up against Dundee United

Henderson played a slick one-two with Eamonn Brophy and thundered his right foot effort into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Kiltie then had the ball in the net again as his low effort somehow squirmed under Siegrist’s body. But the strike was ruled offside.

At the other end, Jak Alnwick parried an effort by Charlie Mulgrew.

Dundee United storm v St Mirren

United emerged from the break looking like a different team.

Driven on by Levitt, they began to zip the ball about with purpose and came close to drawing level on 48 minutes.

This time Alnwick turned a net-bound Mulgrew free-kick wide.

Pressure was mounting on the visiting defence and they should have conceded a penalty in 56 minutes.

Ian Harkes’ low strike was clearly handled by Alan Power in the box.

But referee Alan Muir refused to entertain any appeals.

Tony Watt debut but Dundee United fall further behind

St Mirren celebrate going 2-0 up at Dundee United

United brought on Watt for Ilmari Niskanen but were stunned by a second St Mirren goal.

Kiltie’s low cross found Brophy who stroked home to make it 2-0.

McNulty blasted over a Kieran Freeman cross from 15 yards.

Sub Freeman then set up United’s goal as his low cross was bundled into his own net by Power.

Freeman was causing Saints all sorts of problems and he almost levelled it up on 80 minutes.

Watt’s chip set the youngster up at the back post and his low strike was turned round by Alnwick.

Teams for Dundee United v St Mirren

Dundee United – Siegrist, Mulgrew, Niskanen (Watt 59), Pawlett (Glass 82), McNulty, Edwards, Levitt, Neilson (Freeman 67), Harkes, McMann, Fuchs (Clark 67). Subs: Eriksson, Sporle, Butcher, Mochrie, Appere.

St Mirren – Alnwick, Tanser, Shaughnessy, Power, Erhahon, Kiltie, Henderson, Dunne, Brophy (Flynn 82), Fraser, Ronan. Subs: Tait, Millar, McAllister, Greive, Erwin, Lyness, Urminsky.

Referee – Alan Muir

Tony Watt vows to keep scoring streak alive at Dundee United after sealing £100k switch from Motherwell

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier