Dundee United teen Adam Hutchinson joins Dumbarton on loan but WON’T be able to face Dundee in Scottish Cup

By Scott Lorimer
January 21 2022, 3.14pm Updated: January 21 2022, 3.29pm
Adam Hutchinson has joined Dumbarton on loan.
Dumbarton boss Stevie Farrell aims to help Dundee United teen Adam Hutchinson develop as a player after joining his side on loan

The 18-year-old defender will play out the rest of the season at The Rock with the side look to push up the League One table.

Hutchinson had played out the first half of the campaign at the University of Stirling in the Lowland League but his impressive displays attracted the Sons.

However, Hutchinson will not be able to face United’s city rivals Dundee in the Scottish Cup tomorrow.

The teenager was involved in Stirling Uni’s Scottish Cup second round tie against East Kilbride, which they lost 4-0.

Hutchinson has played a part in the youth set up at Tannadice since he was 10-years-old.

He has made one appearance for United in the Challenge Cup earlier in the season against Stenhousemuir. His game was cut short though after he as sent off on the stroke of half time.

The centre back is set to be part of the Dumbarton squad for their next league game against Cove Rangers on January 29.

Manager Stevie Farrell said: “Adam is very highly rated at Dundee United and performed very well on loan at Stirling University.

“We’re glad to be trusted with helping him on the next stage of his development as a player and we’re confident we’ll see good things from him.”

