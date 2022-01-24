Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United star Calum Butcher vows ‘I won’t change my game’

By Ewan Smith
January 24 2022, 12.00pm Updated: January 24 2022, 3.32pm

Calum Butcher won’t change his style after returning from suspension to inspire Dundee United’s Scottish Cup win at Kilmarnock.

Butcher has missed FIVE games this year through bans after red cards against Aberdeen and Celtic.

The Celtic suspension was retrospective after the SFA imposed a three-game sanction for his late tackle on David Turnbull following video review.

Butcher was widely-criticised for that Turnbull tackle and missed United’s post-Christmas run-in.

But he has returned from the winter break raring to go and played a pivotal part in United’s 2-1 victory over Killie on Saturday.

Calum Butcher was hit with a three game retrospective ban after this challenge on David Turnbull

“It’s been a frustrating time for me,” Butcher told Courier Sport.

“The suspensions haven’t helped me when I’ve got back into the side.

“It’s been a tough period but I love it here. I love playing for Dundee United and I’ll always give my all when I’ve got the shirt on.

“Hopefully I showed that against Kilmarnock.

“I’ve had to wait for my opportunity. The suspensions have made it difficult.

Calum Butcher was back in action against Kilmarnock
Calum Butcher was back in action against Kilmarnock

“But we had a break and ten days for me to get my head right. I wanted to hit the ground running.

“It’s disappointing when something is not seen in a game and is dealt with afterwards.

“Sometimes people come after you but you have to deal with it. It’s part and parcel of football.

“I’ve moved on. It’s not something I’ll carry around with me.

“I won’t change the way I play. I’ll always give my all on the pitch.”

Calum Butcher: I hope we’ve turned the corner with Kilmarnock win

Meanwhile, Butcher hopes the Kilmarnock win can prove to be a turning point for United.

United had lost six-in-a-row going into the Rugby Park clash, their worst league form in 16 years.

Despite that, they are within touching distance of the top six and face Ross County on Wednesday.

“The recent results have impacted on our confidence a little bit,” added Butcher.

“But we know the dressing room we’ve got – the type of players and characters within it.

“We just need to turn the corner and performances and results like that can give us the confidence to kick on.”

