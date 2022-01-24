VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United star Calum Butcher vows ‘I won’t change my game’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calum Butcher won’t change his style after returning from suspension to inspire Dundee United’s Scottish Cup win at Kilmarnock.

Butcher has missed FIVE games this year through bans after red cards against Aberdeen and Celtic.

The Celtic suspension was retrospective after the SFA imposed a three-game sanction for his late tackle on David Turnbull following video review.

Butcher was widely-criticised for that Turnbull tackle and missed United’s post-Christmas run-in.

But he has returned from the winter break raring to go and played a pivotal part in United’s 2-1 victory over Killie on Saturday.

“It’s been a frustrating time for me,” Butcher told Courier Sport.

“The suspensions haven’t helped me when I’ve got back into the side.

“It’s been a tough period but I love it here. I love playing for Dundee United and I’ll always give my all when I’ve got the shirt on.

“Hopefully I showed that against Kilmarnock.

“I’ve had to wait for my opportunity. The suspensions have made it difficult.

“But we had a break and ten days for me to get my head right. I wanted to hit the ground running.

“It’s disappointing when something is not seen in a game and is dealt with afterwards.

“Sometimes people come after you but you have to deal with it. It’s part and parcel of football.

“I’ve moved on. It’s not something I’ll carry around with me.

“I won’t change the way I play. I’ll always give my all on the pitch.”

Calum Butcher: I hope we’ve turned the corner with Kilmarnock win

Meanwhile, Butcher hopes the Kilmarnock win can prove to be a turning point for United.

United had lost six-in-a-row going into the Rugby Park clash, their worst league form in 16 years.

Despite that, they are within touching distance of the top six and face Ross County on Wednesday.

“The recent results have impacted on our confidence a little bit,” added Butcher.

“But we know the dressing room we’ve got – the type of players and characters within it.

“We just need to turn the corner and performances and results like that can give us the confidence to kick on.”