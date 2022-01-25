LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s forgotten man Marc McNulty will be key to form revival at Tannadice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Saturday was a big result for Dundee United and head coach Tam Courts.

Kilmarnock have been going well and still look every inch a Premiership outfit.

It really wasn’t an easy draw for the Tangerines.

But they stopped the poor run of defeats they’ve been on in the league and came away with a really impressive result.

I was delighted to see Marc McNulty get himself a goal because he’s been like a forgotten man at Tannadice.

Hopefully that strike is a sign he’s getting back to top level and, with Tony Watt arriving, can be like a second new signing for the club this window.

It’s not really happened for McNulty yet at United.

It would be a big boost to their chances if he could start hitting form, though.

And showing that over the next couple of games could be crucial.

Must-not-lose

I’d say Wednesday’s home match with Ross County is a must-not-lose affair.

The Staggies are four points behind United with the Tangerines on a six-match losing run.

Of course, they’d much prefer to end that with a win to open up a gap again on the sides below them.

But I’d be setting up to keep things solid and seeing what happens in attack rather than going gung-ho.

Lose this one and the pressure really is on for Dundee United.