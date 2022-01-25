Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s forgotten man Marc McNulty will be key to form revival at Tannadice

By Lee Wilkie
January 25 2022, 8.30am Updated: January 25 2022, 8.46am
Saturday was a big result for Dundee United and head coach Tam Courts.

Kilmarnock have been going well and still look every inch a Premiership outfit.

It really wasn’t an easy draw for the Tangerines.

But they stopped the poor run of defeats they’ve been on in the league and came away with a really impressive result.

I was delighted to see Marc McNulty get himself a goal because he’s been like a forgotten man at Tannadice.

Hopefully that strike is a sign he’s getting back to top level and, with Tony Watt arriving, can be like a second new signing for the club this window.

It’s not really happened for McNulty yet at United.

It would be a big boost to their chances if he could start hitting form, though.

And showing that over the next couple of games could be crucial.

Must-not-lose

I’d say Wednesday’s home match with Ross County is a must-not-lose affair.

The Staggies are four points behind United with the Tangerines on a six-match losing run.

Of course, they’d much prefer to end that with a win to open up a gap again on the sides below them.

But I’d be setting up to keep things solid and seeing what happens in attack rather than going gung-ho.

Lose this one and the pressure really is on for Dundee United.

