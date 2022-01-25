Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Mulgrew injury latest as Dundee United no 2 Liam Fox praises fringe stars

By Ewan Smith
January 25 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 25 2022, 9.05am
Charlie Mulgrew
Charlie Mulgrew hopes to be fit again soon for Dundee United

Liam Fox has praised the role played by Dundee United’s fringe stars in the weekend’s Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock.

United made FIVE changes to the side that started against St Mirren as they freshened things up for the Killie clash.

Out went Lewis Neilson, Jeando Fuchs, Ian Harkes, Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett.

In came Adrian Sporle, Kieran Freeman, Calum Butcher, Nicky Clark and Tony Watt.

The Tannadice men also changed shape against Killie as they reverted away from their 4-3-3, with Marc McNulty partnering Watt up front.

Tony Watt
Tony Watt partnered Marc McNulty up front for Dundee United

And with Freeman and Sporle pushing up as attack-minded wing-backs, there was far more creativity about United’s play.

It’s likely some of those players will have done enough to keep their place in the side as United face Ross County on Wednesday.

“We’ve always said we want to give people opportunities,” said United no 2 Fox.

Dundee United assistant boss Liam Fox
Dundee United assistant boss Liam Fox

“They have to earn these opportunities with how they perform on the training pitch, through attitude and application.

“We felt after the St Mirren game, with a lot of games coming up, there was an opportunity to give some players a chance.

“I don’t think anyone let us down and we got through to the next round which was our main goal.

“The whole atmosphere of the game on Saturday was really good.

“It was a proper cup tie. You have to give a lot of credit to Kilmarnock because they played really well.

“It was a tight game and end-to-end with loads of chances.

“It was a really good game to be involved in and we are looking forward to playing Ross County on Wednesday.”

Liam Fox on Charlie Mulgrew injury

Liam Fox says Dundee United are nursing Charlie Mulgrew back to full fitness

Meanwhile, Charlie Mulgrew will be wrapped in cotton wool for the next few days in a bid to get him fit to face County.

Mulgrew was taken off in the Killie win, suffering a calf strain.

“We will give Charlie as much time as we can,” added Fox.

“He has been great for us and is a really important member of the squad.”

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United star Calum Butcher vows ‘I won’t change my game’

 

