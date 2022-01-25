Charlie Mulgrew injury latest as Dundee United no 2 Liam Fox praises fringe stars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has praised the role played by Dundee United’s fringe stars in the weekend’s Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock.

United made FIVE changes to the side that started against St Mirren as they freshened things up for the Killie clash.

Out went Lewis Neilson, Jeando Fuchs, Ian Harkes, Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett.

In came Adrian Sporle, Kieran Freeman, Calum Butcher, Nicky Clark and Tony Watt.

The Tannadice men also changed shape against Killie as they reverted away from their 4-3-3, with Marc McNulty partnering Watt up front.

And with Freeman and Sporle pushing up as attack-minded wing-backs, there was far more creativity about United’s play.

It’s likely some of those players will have done enough to keep their place in the side as United face Ross County on Wednesday.

“We’ve always said we want to give people opportunities,” said United no 2 Fox.

“They have to earn these opportunities with how they perform on the training pitch, through attitude and application.

“We felt after the St Mirren game, with a lot of games coming up, there was an opportunity to give some players a chance.

“I don’t think anyone let us down and we got through to the next round which was our main goal.

“The whole atmosphere of the game on Saturday was really good.

“It was a proper cup tie. You have to give a lot of credit to Kilmarnock because they played really well.

“It was a tight game and end-to-end with loads of chances.

“It was a really good game to be involved in and we are looking forward to playing Ross County on Wednesday.”

Liam Fox on Charlie Mulgrew injury

Meanwhile, Charlie Mulgrew will be wrapped in cotton wool for the next few days in a bid to get him fit to face County.

Mulgrew was taken off in the Killie win, suffering a calf strain.

“We will give Charlie as much time as we can,” added Fox.

“He has been great for us and is a really important member of the squad.”