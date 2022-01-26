Marc McNulty aims to light up Dundee United season with Tony Watt strike partnership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marc McNulty hopes to hit the goal trail with Dundee United by striking up a dream partnership with Tony Watt.

McNulty got his first goal of the season in United’s 2-1 Scottish Cup win at Kilmarnock.

He started up front alongside new signing Watt – the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer.

But while United fans are looking to Watt to provide the spark, McNulty wants to get in on the scoring act.

The dynamic duo are expected to link-up against Ross County on Wednesday after United boss Tam Courts ditched his favoured 4-3-3 for a 3-5-2 v Killie.

“The gaffer and I had a chat about how I do better when I have players around me,” said McNulty.

“So he changed it up, it seemed to work and hopefully we will get better.

“Last season under Micky Mellon we were really solid.

“But the gaffer now wants us to be on the front foot and create more.

“He wants us to really go for it and try to be the team landing the first punch.”

Marc McNulty: Kilmarnock goal was confidence-booster

McNulty is a proven goalscorer.

In 2017/18, he netted 28 goals in 52 games for Coventry City when he partnered current United man Max Biamou in attack.

He hasn’t been able to rekindle that scoring form in recent years.

McNulty has been at Hibernian, Sunderland and United on loan from Reading.

But on his day, the hit man is a class act and he took his goal against Killie with the assured accuracy of a penalty box striker.

“It was good to get a goal against Kilmarnock,” added McNulty.

“It has been a long time and the best thing was to get the win.

“Once you get your first goal as a striker it’s a confidence thing and you feel like a completely different player.

“Luckily, the goal came early for me at Kilmarnock so I feel good.”