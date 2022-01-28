EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards issues ‘Dundee United together’ rally call after claiming first wins as captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards issues ‘Dundee United together’ rally call after claiming first wins as captain

By Ewan Smith
January 28 2022, 5.05pm
Dundee United's scintillating start to the season has surprised a few.
Ryan Edwards is keep to lead Dundee United to success

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards has issued a rally call to the Tangerine Army to roar their side up the table.

Edwards ended a two month wait for his first win as skipper with back-to-back wins over Kilmarnock and Ross County.

That ended a spell of six successive defeats, a run that sparked frustration throughout the United support.

Many took to social media to question the team and manager Tam Courts and Edwards took the flak on his shoulders as captain.

But as he prepares to lead his side into battle at Celtic Park, the English defender wants the club live up to their mantra of being ‘United together.’

Dundee United have been backed by their fans this year

“People need to remember that we are fans too,” said Edwards.

“We may be players but we’ve been there supporting teams.

“If I wasn’t playing, I’d be going along to watch Liverpool.

“I’ve had many difficult days watching them over the years.

“But when you are are a player then you support the club you play for.

“You forget about Liverpool, Chelsea or Manchester City. We are all Dundee United fans.

United need fans’ backing

“We are the lucky ones who have the pleasure of putting the jersey on every week and playing on the park.

“But don’t forget we love the game and understand the frustration the fans have felt recently.

“If we hear moans or boos then we get it.

“No-one goes out to be on bad form. We need to be in this together.

“The fans need us as players to perform but we need them too when we go through difficult times.

“Many teams would love to have the fanbase we’ve got so we need to use it to our advantage.

“Before the Ross County game, I made that point to the rest of the players.

“I told them to give the fans a reason to get behind us.

“We did it the hard way by going a goal down and getting some on our back.

“But what happens when you spark into life? They get behind us and we need them now, more than ever.”

Ryan Edwards: I love being Dundee United captain

Ryan Edwards celebrating his first win as Dundee United captain

Edwards is delighted to experience that winning feeling as United captain.

And he insists he is loving every single second of his new role.

“It took me a while to get that first win as captain,” said Edwards.

“Maybe some people looked at results and thought it was getting too much for me.

“But it isn’t. I’m thriving in my new role. I love it.

“Results took a dip at first but can you look me in the eye and tell me it would have been different if someone else had the armband?

“Of course it wouldn’t. All teams have a dip – Hibs, Aberdeen and Celtic have and all recovered.

“We can do and hopefully we’ve turned the ship around now.”

