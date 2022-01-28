Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United youngster Darren Watson joins East Fife on loan

By Alan Temple
January 28 2022, 6.33pm
Watson battles Rangers' Ryan Kent
Dundee United prospect Darren Watson has joined East Fife on loan for the remainder of the season.

Watson, 18, has already made eight senior appearances for United, including a fine display in December’s narrow 1-0 defeat against Rangers.

The promising winger struck the bar with an injury-time header as the depleted visitors almost claimed a heroic point at Ibrox.

However, Watson has not featured for the Tannadice outfit since the 3-1 defeat against Hibernian on Boxing Day.

Watson rattles the bar

And boss Thomas Courts has deemed that regular first-team football will aid the youngster’s development. He will go straight into the Fifers’ squad for Saturday’s crunch fixture against Peterhead.

Stevie Crawford’s charges have not won a match in 11 attempts and find themselves eight points adrift at the foot of League One.

It is hoped that Watson can add some attacking impetus for the Methil men, who have failed to score in their last four outings.

He follows Hearts’ Leo Watson and former Dunfermline winger Ryan Blair in joining East Fife this month.

