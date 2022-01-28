Dundee United youngster Darren Watson joins East Fife on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United prospect Darren Watson has joined East Fife on loan for the remainder of the season.

Watson, 18, has already made eight senior appearances for United, including a fine display in December’s narrow 1-0 defeat against Rangers.

The promising winger struck the bar with an injury-time header as the depleted visitors almost claimed a heroic point at Ibrox.

However, Watson has not featured for the Tannadice outfit since the 3-1 defeat against Hibernian on Boxing Day.

And boss Thomas Courts has deemed that regular first-team football will aid the youngster’s development. He will go straight into the Fifers’ squad for Saturday’s crunch fixture against Peterhead.

Stevie Crawford’s charges have not won a match in 11 attempts and find themselves eight points adrift at the foot of League One.

It is hoped that Watson can add some attacking impetus for the Methil men, who have failed to score in their last four outings.

He follows Hearts’ Leo Watson and former Dunfermline winger Ryan Blair in joining East Fife this month.