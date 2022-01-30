Charlie Mulgrew faces Dundee derby KO as Dundee United boss Tam Courts offers Ryan Edwards update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Mulgrew is set to miss out on Tuesday’s crucial Dundee derby as the influential defender continues to battle against a calf injury.

Mulgrew came off during United’s 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock last weekend and missed the clashes with Ross County and Celtic.

While he travelled with the United squad to Glasgow, Mulgrew was forced to miss out his side’s 1-0 loss.

Mulgrew, capped 44 times for Scotland, has been a revelation for United this term.

He has forged a rock solid partnership with skipper Ryan Edwards.

But Edwards also missed out on the Celtic clash to tend to his pregnant girlfriend.

That meant United started with a makeshift defensive pairing of Calum Butcher and Lewis Neilson.

Both performed admirably and Butcher is likely to be in the same role as United travel to Dens Park.

Scott McMann also came off injured towards the end of the Celtic clash with Ross Graham making his debut.

But Courts is hopeful of having both McMann and Edwards back.

“McMann took a knock on the leg and is being assessed,” said Courts.

“Ryan Edwards has a personal situation – his girlfriend is heavily pregnant and he went down during the night.

“But the players are adamant they want to be involved on Tuesday night.”