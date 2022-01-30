Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Mulgrew faces Dundee derby KO as Dundee United boss Tam Courts offers Ryan Edwards update

By Ewan Smith
January 30 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 31 2022, 9.38am
Charlie Mulgrew missed out on the clash with Celtic
Charlie Mulgrew is set to miss out on Tuesday’s crucial Dundee derby as the influential defender continues to battle against a calf injury.

Mulgrew came off during United’s 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock last weekend and missed the clashes with Ross County and Celtic.

While he travelled with the United squad to Glasgow, Mulgrew was forced to miss out his side’s 1-0 loss.

Mulgrew, capped 44 times for Scotland, has been a revelation for United this term.

He has forged a rock solid partnership with skipper Ryan Edwards.

But Edwards also missed out on the Celtic clash to tend to his pregnant girlfriend.

Ryan Edwards, Benjamin Siegrist and Charlie Mulgrew have been excellent for Dundee United this term

That meant United started with a makeshift defensive pairing of Calum Butcher and Lewis Neilson.

Both performed admirably and Butcher is likely to be in the same role as United travel to Dens Park.

Scott McMann also came off injured towards the end of the Celtic clash with Ross Graham making his debut.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts is unlikely to have Charlie Mulgrew fit for the Dundee derby

But Courts is hopeful of having both McMann and Edwards back.

“McMann took a knock on the leg and is being assessed,” said Courts.

“Ryan Edwards has a personal situation – his girlfriend is heavily pregnant and he went down during the night.

“But the players are adamant they want to be involved on Tuesday night.”

