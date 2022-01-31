Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United youngster Declan Glass linked with deadline day loan switch to Kilmarnock

By Ewan Smith
January 31 2022, 12.20pm Updated: January 31 2022, 4.07pm
Declan Glass
Declan Glass is set to leave Dundee United on loan

Dundee United youngster Declan Glass could seal a deadline day loan move to Championship title chasers Kilmarnock.

Glass has found it hard to break into the United starting XI in recent weeks as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The talented midfield playmaker made his first United start in 21 MONTHS in the 3-0 win over Hibernian in October.

But he has been limited to just six starts and is said to be on the brink of a short-term move to Rugby Park.

Glass, 21, netted a wondergoal in Dundee United’s 3-1 Boxing Day loss to Hibernian and is highly-regarded by the Tannadice side.

He penned a new deal in the summer to tie him up until the summer of 2023.

Declan Glass
Declan Glass could make a deadline move to Kilmarnock

And United will be hoping a loan move will help get him ready to become a first-team regular.

Both Glass and United boss Tam Courts have spoken in glowing terms of one another in previous interviews.

But Glass will relish the chance to help Kilmarnock challenge Arbroath and Raith Rovers for the Championship title.

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass on his relationship with Dundee United boss Tam Courts and Fir Park frustration

