Dundee United youngster Declan Glass linked with deadline day loan switch to Kilmarnock

Dundee United youngster Declan Glass could seal a deadline day loan move to Championship title chasers Kilmarnock.

Glass has found it hard to break into the United starting XI in recent weeks as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The talented midfield playmaker made his first United start in 21 MONTHS in the 3-0 win over Hibernian in October.

Dundee United Academy graduate Declan Glass scored this solo effort today. pic.twitter.com/RVkHjRJjxX — SHEDHEDS 🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@shedheds) December 26, 2021

But he has been limited to just six starts and is said to be on the brink of a short-term move to Rugby Park.

Glass, 21, netted a wondergoal in Dundee United’s 3-1 Boxing Day loss to Hibernian and is highly-regarded by the Tannadice side.

He penned a new deal in the summer to tie him up until the summer of 2023.

And United will be hoping a loan move will help get him ready to become a first-team regular.

Both Glass and United boss Tam Courts have spoken in glowing terms of one another in previous interviews.

But Glass will relish the chance to help Kilmarnock challenge Arbroath and Raith Rovers for the Championship title.