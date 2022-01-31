EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United closing in on deal for ex-Dundee star Kevin McDonald

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are set to seal a deal for ex-Fulham and Dundee star Kevin McDonald.

The free agent midfielder impressed United head coach Tam Courts during a training stint with the Tangerines earlier in January – and Courier Sport understands talks between player and club are now at an advanced stage.

Should negotiations continue as expected, McDonald will be in line to make his United debut in Tuesday night’s Dundee derby at Dens Park.

McDonald, who has fought his way back to fitness following a kidney transplant, trained with first club Dundee in October 2021 and impressed Dark Blues boss James McPake.

He arrived at United’s St Andrew’s training base after the New Year, before spending time working with St Johnstone last week.

But United now look set to welcome the five-times-capped Scotland star into the fold as they look to secure a top six Premiership finish.

McDonald came through the ranks with Dundee before securing a move to England with Burnley.

He enjoyed an impressive career down south, collectively clocking up hundreds of appearances for the Clarets, Sheffield United and Wolves before joining Fulham, where his dominant midfield performances made him a hero to fans.