Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United closing in on deal for ex-Dundee star Kevin McDonald

By Sean Hamilton
January 31 2022, 1.29pm Updated: January 31 2022, 6.03pm
Kevin McDonald
Kevin McDonald is set to sign for Dundee United. Supplied by Shutterstock

Dundee United are set to seal a deal for ex-Fulham and Dundee star Kevin McDonald.

The free agent midfielder impressed United head coach Tam Courts during a training stint with the Tangerines earlier in January – and Courier Sport understands talks between player and club are now at an advanced stage.

Should negotiations continue as expected, McDonald will be in line to make his United debut in Tuesday night’s Dundee derby at Dens Park.

Kevin McDonald is set to sign up at Dundee United.

McDonald, who has fought his way back to fitness following a kidney transplant, trained with first club Dundee in October 2021 and impressed Dark Blues boss James McPake.

He arrived at United’s St Andrew’s training base after the New Year, before spending time working with St Johnstone last week.

But United now look set to welcome the five-times-capped Scotland star into the fold as they look to secure a top six Premiership finish.

McDonald came through the ranks with Dundee before securing a move to England with Burnley.

He enjoyed an impressive career down south, collectively clocking up hundreds of appearances for the Clarets, Sheffield United and Wolves before joining Fulham, where his dominant midfield performances made him a hero to fans.

Dundee v Dundee United: How do city rivals compare since last derby clash? Results, goals, assists and more

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier