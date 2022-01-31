Dundee United seal loan deal for hot Arsenal prospect Tim Akinola

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have sealed the loan capture of Tim Akinola from Arsenal.

As revealed by Courier Sport, the 20-year-old midfielder has agreed a deal through to the end of the season at Tannadice and will be available for Tuesday night’s Dundee derby clash at Dens Park.

Akinola is rated highly by Arsenal, where he has played a key role in their under-23 side’s push up to fourth place in the Premier League 2 table.

Adding first team experience at Scottish Premiership level has been identified by the Gunners as the next step in his development, with United considered the ideal proving ground.

Akinola is a ball-playing midfielder, who was snapped up by Arsenal from Huddersfield in August 2020.

He will compete for a midfield berth at United with fellow Premier League loanee Dylan Levitt of Manchester United, Ian Harkes and – all going smoothly – Kevin McDonald, who is set to join up at Tannadice before tomorrow’s clash with Dundee.