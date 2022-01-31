Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United seal loan deal for hot Arsenal prospect Tim Akinola

By Sean Hamilton
January 31 2022, 6.11pm Updated: January 31 2022, 9.46pm
Tim Akinola has put pen to paper on a loan deal with Dundee United.
Dundee United have sealed the loan capture of Tim Akinola from Arsenal.

As revealed by Courier Sport, the 20-year-old midfielder has agreed a deal through to the end of the season at Tannadice and will be available for Tuesday night’s Dundee derby clash at Dens Park.

Akinola is rated highly by Arsenal, where he has played a key role in their under-23 side’s push up to fourth place in the Premier League 2 table.

Adding first team experience at Scottish Premiership level has been identified by the Gunners as the next step in his development, with United considered the ideal proving ground.

Akinola is a ball-playing midfielder, who was snapped up by Arsenal from Huddersfield in August 2020.

He will compete for a midfield berth at United with fellow Premier League loanee Dylan Levitt of Manchester United, Ian Harkes and – all going smoothly – Kevin McDonald, who is set to join up at Tannadice before tomorrow’s clash with Dundee.

