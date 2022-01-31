Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United star Louis Appere completes move to English side Northampton Town

By Ewan Smith
January 31 2022, 7.21pm Updated: February 1 2022, 4.00pm
Louis Appere
Louis Appere has left Dundee United to join Northampton Town

Dundee United star Louis Appere has completed his permanent move to English League Two side Northampton Town.

Appere, 22, has joined Northampton on a two-and-a-half year deal after United cashed in on the striker’s final six months of his deal.

He netted eight goals in 40 starts for United after breaking onto the scene as a teenager.

He will be best remembered for a stunning strike in the 6-2 demolition derby win over city rivals Dundee in 2019.

Appere has been regularly praised by United boss Tam Courts.

But he has found it hard to nail down a regular place at Tannadice this term.

He scored at Ross County but that proved to be his only strike in 15 appearances.

With Appere’s deal due to run out in the summer, United have picked up a valuable transfer fee.

And the striker can kick off a new adventure down south.

Confirming his departure, Dundee United said: “Perhaps Louis’ most memorable moment in a United shirt came in the 6-2 thrashing of Dundee at Tannadice.

“There he thundered a volley in off the bar to restore our lead in the 33rd minute.

“Everyone at United would like to wish Louis all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts in tangerine.”

Louis Appere ‘tracked by clubs in higher leagues’

“Louis is a player who we believe is on an upward curve in his career,” Northampton manager Jon Brady told his club’s official website.

“He fits our template and the way we want to play.

“He is also someone who we feel we can work with and develop further moving forward.

“Louis fits our profile in that he is very mobile, he works hard for the team from the front.

“He is a good age but with a decent amount of experience behind him.

“A lot of clubs in higher divisions have been tracking him and we are pleased we have been able to bring him to Sixfields.”

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United accept offer for Louis Appere from Northampton Town

