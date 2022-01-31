Dundee United star Louis Appere completes move to English side Northampton Town

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United star Louis Appere has completed his permanent move to English League Two side Northampton Town.

Appere, 22, has joined Northampton on a two-and-a-half year deal after United cashed in on the striker’s final six months of his deal.

He netted eight goals in 40 starts for United after breaking onto the scene as a teenager.

He will be best remembered for a stunning strike in the 6-2 demolition derby win over city rivals Dundee in 2019.

Appere has been regularly praised by United boss Tam Courts.

But he has found it hard to nail down a regular place at Tannadice this term.

He scored at Ross County but that proved to be his only strike in 15 appearances.

With Appere’s deal due to run out in the summer, United have picked up a valuable transfer fee.

And the striker can kick off a new adventure down south.

📰 | We can confirm @DUFCAcademy graduate Louis Appéré has joined Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee. 🧡 Thank you and good luck, Louis — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 31, 2022

Confirming his departure, Dundee United said: “Perhaps Louis’ most memorable moment in a United shirt came in the 6-2 thrashing of Dundee at Tannadice.

“There he thundered a volley in off the bar to restore our lead in the 33rd minute.

“Everyone at United would like to wish Louis all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts in tangerine.”

Louis Appere ‘tracked by clubs in higher leagues’

“Louis is a player who we believe is on an upward curve in his career,” Northampton manager Jon Brady told his club’s official website.

“He fits our template and the way we want to play.

✍️We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Louis Appere from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee on a two and a half year contract.

Welcome to the #shoearmy Louis! 👞#DeadlineDay https://t.co/XD54KnXwcT — Northampton Town (@ntfc) January 31, 2022

“He is also someone who we feel we can work with and develop further moving forward.

“Louis fits our profile in that he is very mobile, he works hard for the team from the front.

“He is a good age but with a decent amount of experience behind him.

“A lot of clubs in higher divisions have been tracking him and we are pleased we have been able to bring him to Sixfields.”