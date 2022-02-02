Dundee United boss Tam Courts praises ‘outstanding’ youngster Ross Graham after Dundee derby debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts can’t wait to see what the future holds for Ross Graham at Dundee United after the defender’s ‘outstanding’ derby debut.

After making his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Celtic on Saturday, Graham was thrown in for his first start in the Dundee derby.

And he held his nerve against a determined Dundee side to keep a clean sheet in a thrilling 0-0 draw.

“Ross Graham was probably composed player on the pitch,” said Courts.

“I gave Kerr Smith the chance in a Dundee derby and look what he has gone on to achieve.

“We’ve used 12 academy players this year. Ross is the latest to get his chance.

“And if keeps performing like that then I can wait to see what the future holds for him at Dundee United.”

Courts also backed striker Nicky Clark for his late miss as United searched for a winner in the final minutes.

“Nicky has got a big mentality and he’s experienced,” added Courts.

🗣"The first 45 minutes passed and it wasn't a great performance from us. In the second half, the players started to find pockets of space, were attacking the wings and probably had the best chance of the game 📺 Tam Courts and Ian Harkes speak to DUTV after this evening's derby — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 2, 2022

“His first touch was excellent and the defender made a big recovery tackle.

“But I expected to see the ball bulging in net.

“That would have changed the way I’m speaking.

“I wanted to see more quality and to attack Dundee on the wings but we couldn’t get consistency.

Tam Courts: We weren’t brave enough against Dundee

“It was chaotic and frenzied like a lot of derbies.

“In the first 45 minutes I felt frustrated.

“Considering it was chaotic for prolonged periods and the way we committed didn’t suit us.

“The latter part of the game showed us using the ball better and engineering better chances.

“I’m pleased with the clean sheet, the attitude and condition considering we played on Saturday and Dundee are fighting tor their lives.

“I would like us to have been braver but we couldn’t establish rhythm and control.”

Courts welcomed back Liam Smith after a five month absence.

New signings Tim Akinola and Kevin McDonald stayed on the bench.

But both are likely to feature against St Johnstone at the weekend.