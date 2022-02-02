Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts praises ‘outstanding’ youngster Ross Graham after Dundee derby debut

By Ewan Smith
February 2 2022, 7.45am
Ross Graham was excellent against Dundee
Tam Courts can’t wait to see what the future holds for Ross Graham at Dundee United after the defender’s ‘outstanding’ derby debut.

After making his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Celtic on Saturday, Graham was thrown in for his first start in the Dundee derby.

And he held his nerve against a determined Dundee side to keep a clean sheet in a thrilling 0-0 draw.

“Ross Graham was probably composed player on the pitch,” said Courts.

“I gave Kerr Smith the chance in a Dundee derby and look what he has gone on to achieve.

Ross Graham made his Dundee United debut at Celtic Park

“We’ve used 12 academy players this year. Ross is the latest to get his chance.

“And if keeps performing like that then I can wait to see what the future holds for him at Dundee United.”

Courts also backed striker Nicky Clark for his late miss as United searched for a winner in the final minutes.

“Nicky has got a big mentality and he’s experienced,” added Courts.

“His first touch was excellent and the defender made a big recovery tackle.

“But I expected to see the ball bulging in net.

“That would have changed the way I’m speaking.

“I wanted to see more quality and to attack Dundee on the wings but we couldn’t get consistency.

Tam Courts: We weren’t brave enough against Dundee

Tam Courts didn’t think his Dundee United players were brave enough against Dundee

“It was chaotic and frenzied like a lot of derbies.

“In the first 45 minutes I felt frustrated.

“Considering it was chaotic for prolonged periods and the way we committed didn’t suit us.

“The latter part of the game showed us using the ball better and engineering better chances.

“I’m pleased with the clean sheet, the attitude and condition considering we played on Saturday and Dundee are fighting tor their lives.

“I would like us to have been braver but we couldn’t establish rhythm and control.”

Courts welcomed back Liam Smith after a five month absence.

New signings Tim Akinola and Kevin McDonald stayed on the bench.

But both are likely to feature against St Johnstone at the weekend.

Dundee 0-0 Dundee United: Zak Rudden and Nicky Clark go close but enthralling Dens derby ends goal-less

