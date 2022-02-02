Dundee United star Liam Smith lifts lid on five-month injury hell, admitting: ‘I could run all day but couldn’t kick a ball’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Dundee United star Liam Smith lifts lid on five-month injury hell, admitting: ‘I could run all day but couldn’t kick a ball’

By Ewan Smith
February 2 2022, 10.27pm Updated: February 3 2022, 9.24am
Liam Smith has been injured since September
Liam Smith has been injured since September

Liam Smith has spent the last five months unable to do his job – because he couldn’t kick a ball.

The Dundee United defender made his first appearance since September on Tuesday night as the Tannadice side were held to a draw by city rivals Dundee.

Scans gave him a clean bill of health from his medial ligament injury months ago.

But the defender’s comeback was delayed when he broke down in training while trying to strike the ball.

“It’s been a bit of a mystery,” said Smith. “I couldn’t kick a ball and that’s a bit of a problem given what I do for a job!

Liam Smith struggled to kick the ball for several months

“I had an inflammation that wouldn’t go away and it’s been the most frustrating injury in my career.

“I’ve been running for months and months with the sports scientist.

“That has kept me fit and it’s always been a case of being fine to go when I could kick a ball again.

“Some days I’d feel OK then I’d kick the ball one way and feel rubbish again.

“There were times where the medical staff built me up to go but I’d break down again.

“It was a total mystery. The scans were showing it was looking good and I was ready.

“Then every time I went back to training and caught the ball the wrong way it set me back.

“It’s so hard. If you have a hamstring injury you know you will be out for a number of weeks and can play again.

“But with this I could run and was out on the pitch every day but literally couldn’t kick the ball.

“Luckily, I’m over it now and raring to go.”

Liam Smith: Kieran Freeman has been excellent

In Smith’s absence, Kieran Freeman has made a big impact in his position.

Freeman’s form has been so impressive that he landed a new contract until 2024.

He has become a firm fans’ favourite and Smith knows he has a real battle to wrestle jersey from ‘Sheep.’

“It’s brilliant to be back involved,” added Smith.

“It sets alight the fire inside of you to kick on.

Liam Smith faces a battle to win his place back after the amazing form of Kieran Freeman

“But Kieran has done really well in that position and hopefully we can push each other on.

“We’ve now lost just one in four and the Dundee game becomes a good point if we can get a win at St Johnstone.

“St Johnstone are fighting for their lives and have gone through the highs and lows of football.

“They have gone from winning two cups to being near the bottom of the league.

“I’m sure they haven’t done anything differently. It’s the unpredictability that makes us love football so much.”

