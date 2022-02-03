EXCLUSIVE: Ross Graham reveals Dundee United dream as ex-Shed boy shines for boyhood heroes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Graham was a starry-eyed youngster when he watched his Dundee United heroes from his seat in the Shed.

His earliest United memory is watching Barcelona superstars Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry at Tannadice in 2008.

Graham was only seven when Barca came to town but he admits that game helped him fall in love with football.

Now, 14 years on, Graham is living his dream as a Dundee United player.

He made his debut as a second half substitute in the 1-0 loss to Celtic last weekend, then earned his first start in the Dundee derby draw on Tuesday.

United boss Tam Courts hailed the ‘outstanding’ youngster‘s display after that match.

And there is absolutely no doubt that Graham is living the dream.

“My dad took me to Tannadice from a very young age,” Graham told Courier Sport.

“My first memories of football were from the Shed, watching Dundee United.

“I can remember sitting there watching them play against Barcelona. I fell in love with football and Dundee United that day.

“All of my family are lifelong Dundee United fans – and I’m a United fan who has had the chance to play for my team so I’m living the dream.”

Ross Graham: Dunfermline loan was ‘character-building’

Graham cruised through his derby debut.

He was composed and commanding in the heart of defence alongside United captain Ryan Edwards and Calum Butcher.

Graham was arguably United’s best player – and one with a bright future ahead of him after signing a deal until 2024.

Graham penned that deal before heading out on loan to Dunfermline in the summer.

He endured a difficult spell with the Pars as they plummeted to the bottom of the Championship.

United invoked an early recall clause on his loan spell in January.

And boss Courts has shown faith in Graham in recent weeks, with Charlie Mulgrew out injured.

“The fans probably don’t know much about me,” added Graham.

“But now I’ve played two games in a week – one at Celtic and one in a Dundee derby.

“I went to Dunfermline at the start of the season and it was a steep learning curve.

“It was difficult at times but has given me a new experience. I have learned how to cope with different situations.

🦁 Academy graduate Ross Graham's first Premiership start & Dundee Derby in numbers: ⌚️ 90 Minutes

🎯 41 Passes

✈️ 5 Aerial duels won

☄️ 3 Clearances

🧠 2 Interceptions

🪄 2 Dribbles

❌ 2 Blocks#OurAcademy | #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/Aw3t9oYuUO — Our Academy (@DUFCAcademy) February 2, 2022

“It was definitely character-building.

“I wanted to test myself in the Championship and push for a game at Dundee United.

“The manager spoke to me when I came back and made it clear there would be opportunities here.

“He’s been true to his word.

“It feels good to know he trusts me enough to throw me into big games.

“I’ll do my very best to repay him on the pitch.”