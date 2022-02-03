EXCLUSIVE: Ross Graham reveals Dundee United dream as ex-Shed boy shines for boyhood heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Ross Graham reveals Dundee United dream as ex-Shed boy shines for boyhood heroes

By Ewan Smith
February 3 2022, 12.00pm Updated: February 3 2022, 12.47pm
Ross Graham has made an impressive start to his Dundee United career
Ross Graham was a starry-eyed youngster when he watched his Dundee United heroes from his seat in the Shed.

His earliest United memory is watching Barcelona superstars Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry at Tannadice in 2008.

Graham was only seven when Barca came to town but he admits that game helped him fall in love with football.

Now, 14 years on, Graham is living his dream as a Dundee United player.

He made his debut as a second half substitute in the 1-0 loss to Celtic last weekend, then earned his first start in the Dundee derby draw on Tuesday.

Ross Graham made his Dundee United debut at Celtic Park before facing Dundee

United boss Tam Courts hailed the ‘outstanding’ youngster‘s display after that match.

And there is absolutely no doubt that Graham is living the dream.

“My dad took me to Tannadice from a very young age,” Graham told Courier Sport.

“My first memories of football were from the Shed, watching Dundee United.

Ross Graham watched Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi against Dundee United

“I can remember sitting there watching them play against Barcelona. I fell in love with football and Dundee United that day.

“All of my family are lifelong Dundee United fans – and I’m a United fan who has had the chance to play for my team so I’m living the dream.”

Ross Graham: Dunfermline loan was ‘character-building’

Graham cruised through his derby debut.

He was composed and commanding in the heart of defence alongside United captain Ryan Edwards and Calum Butcher.

Graham was arguably United’s best player – and one with a bright future ahead of him after signing a deal until 2024.

Graham penned that deal before heading out on loan to Dunfermline in the summer.

He endured a difficult spell with the Pars as they plummeted to the bottom of the Championship.

Ross Graham started the season on loan to Dunfermline

United invoked an early recall clause on his loan spell in January.

And boss Courts has shown faith in Graham in recent weeks, with Charlie Mulgrew out injured.

“The fans probably don’t know much about me,” added Graham.

“But now I’ve played two games in a week – one at Celtic and one in a Dundee derby.

“I went to Dunfermline at the start of the season and it was a steep learning curve.

“It was difficult at times but has given me a new experience. I have learned how to cope with different situations.

“It was definitely character-building.

“I wanted to test myself in the Championship and push for a game at Dundee United.

“The manager spoke to me when I came back and made it clear there would be opportunities here.

“He’s been true to his word.

“It feels good to know he trusts me enough to throw me into big games.

“I’ll do my very best to repay him on the pitch.”

Dundee United boss Tam Courts praises ‘outstanding’ youngster Ross Graham after Dundee derby debut

