Kevin McDonald insists Dundee United is ‘the perfect fit’ as he addresses Dundee and St Johnstone ‘interest’

Kevin McDonald insists Dundee United is the perfect fit for him – and revealed there was no Tayside tug-of-war for his signature.

McDonald targeted a move back to his hometown Carnoustie or his wife Lucy’s home in Birmingham after the birth of his daughter Leyla.

He trained with Dundee in October as he began his brave recovery from a kidney transplant.

Further stints at United and St Johnstone followed before the former Scotland star signed for the Tannadice side earlier this week.

He could make his debut away to Saints on Saturday with his first start in 19 months.

And McDonald admits he owes a debt of gratitude to United boss Tam Courts for showing faith in him.

“There was never a decision to make between the three teams,” said McDonald.

“We picked up the phone to say to Dundee that I was available.

“But if nobody picks up the phone you move on, that’s the way it is.

“This was always about coming home and these teams knew we wanted to do that.”

🤞"If we can get a match – the person that ends up doing it – I'll owe my life to them." Scotland & Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald exclusively reveals he’s been playing for over a decade with kidney disease. The 32-year-old now needs a transplant that could end his career. pic.twitter.com/jb1VR15XfO — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 2, 2021

“There were other options.

“But going to a Plymouth or something didn’t have the pull that coming back to this area did.

“The manager has been a top man. He’s been honest and straightforward with me from day one.

“I’ve also been honest with him. I wanted to come back to this area to live and play football.

“I could have gone further out to Hearts or Hibernian for training.

“But what was the sense in coming back to Carnoustie and travelling two hours for training?

“I’m delighted to get a deal done with Dundee United. It’s a great club with fantastic facilities.”

McDonald has played over 400 games at the top level in England with the likes of Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United.

But as he watched the Dundee derby from the bench on Tuesday, memories of his Dark Blues debut in 2005 came flooding back.

He has agreed a deal at United until the end of the season.

And he hopes that will be extended after a successful playing comeback.

“It was strange going back to Dens the other night,” said McDonald.

“I’d made my debut there.

“Being out there, even though I didn’t play, felt like everything was starting all over again.”