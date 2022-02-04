Kevin McDonald insists Dundee United is ‘the perfect fit’ as he addresses Dundee and St Johnstone ‘interest’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin McDonald insists Dundee United is ‘the perfect fit’ as he addresses Dundee and St Johnstone ‘interest’

By Ewan Smith
February 4 2022, 10.26pm
Kevin McDonald is delighted to join Dundee United
Kevin McDonald insists Dundee United is the perfect fit for him – and revealed there was no Tayside tug-of-war for his signature.

McDonald targeted a move back to his hometown Carnoustie or his wife Lucy’s home in Birmingham after the birth of his daughter Leyla.

He trained with Dundee in October as he began his brave recovery from a kidney transplant.

Further stints at United and St Johnstone followed before the former Scotland star signed for the Tannadice side earlier this week.

He could make his debut away to Saints on Saturday with his first start in 19 months.

And McDonald admits he owes a debt of gratitude to United boss Tam Courts for showing faith in him.

Kevin McDonald has found his new home at Dundee United

“There was never a decision to make between the three teams,” said McDonald.

“We picked up the phone to say to Dundee that I was available.

“But if nobody picks up the phone you move on, that’s the way it is.

“This was always about coming home and these teams knew we wanted to do that.”

Kevin McDonald: I had other options but Dundee United was the right fit

“There were other options.

“But going to a Plymouth or something didn’t have the pull that coming back to this area did.

“The manager has been a top man. He’s been honest and straightforward with me from day one.

“I’ve also been honest with him. I wanted to come back to this area to live and play football.

“I could have gone further out to Hearts or Hibernian for training.

Kevin McDonald felt emotional as he returned to Dens Park on Tuesday

“But what was the sense in coming back to Carnoustie and travelling two hours for training?

“I’m delighted to get a deal done with Dundee United. It’s a great club with fantastic facilities.”

McDonald has played over 400 games at the top level in England with the likes of Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United.

But as he watched the Dundee derby from the bench on Tuesday, memories of his Dark Blues debut in 2005 came flooding back.

He has agreed a deal at United until the end of the season.

And he hopes that will be extended after a successful playing comeback.

“It was strange going back to Dens the other night,” said McDonald.

“I’d made my debut there.

“Being out there, even though I didn’t play, felt like everything was starting all over again.”

