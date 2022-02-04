EXCLUSIVE: Tam Courts insists Declan Glass has ‘big Dundee United future’ but needs Kilmarnock loan to get to next level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Tam Courts insists Declan Glass has ‘big Dundee United future’ but needs Kilmarnock loan to get to next level

By Ewan Smith
February 4 2022, 5.00pm Updated: February 4 2022, 5.37pm
Declan Glass
Declan Glass 'still has a future' at Dundee United after joining Kilmarnock on loan

Tam Courts insists Declan Glass still has a bright future at Dundee United after loaning the midfield playmaker out to Kilmarnock.

Glass will spend the rest of the season at Rugby Park after joining the Championship title-chasers on a short-term deal.

Some United fans are questioning the decision to farm out Glass a month after he scored a stunning solo goal against Hibernian.

But Glass has only just returned in October from 14 months out with a serious knee injury.

And Courts – who signed midfield duo Tim Akinola and Kevin McDonald this week – believes that has hampered his progress.

Tam Courts
Tam Courts insists Declan Glass has a future at Dundee United

However, he insists the door is open for Glass to return, with his contract not due to expire until 2023.

“Declan’s at an age where he needs to play every week,” Courts told Courier Sport.

“It’s not fleeting appearances or moments.

“Those fleeting appearances and moments are reserved for 18-year-olds and young players who are on the periphery.

“When you get to 20 or 21 you need to be playing regularly.

“At Dundee United you need to almost be the first name on a teamsheet.

“He is getting the opportunity to play every week at Kilmarnock and challenge for a title. We’ll get the benefit of that at the start of the season.

“We are putting Declan’s needs above ours at the moment but will get the fruits of that next season.

“He’s got a bright future with Dundee United.

“If Declan was 18, we would have kept him.

Declan Glass
Declan Glass is a fans’ favourite

“But he’s a man and, in some ways, because he got an opportunity at a young age that psychologically and emotionally affected him.

“He got a taste for it and wanted more.

“He wants 70 or 80 minutes on the park as opposed to 20 or 25.

“He’ll hopefully get that at Kilmarnock and come back to Dundee United in a much stronger position.”

Declan Glass can become a ‘more rounded’ player with Kilmarnock loan spell

Glass has spoken previously of his strong relationship Courts.

His undoubted technical ability and infectious character has also made him a firm favourite with the fans.

Declan Glass has fostered a strong relationship with Tam Courts

And Courts has challenged him to become a ’90 minute player’ at Kilmarnock.

“When a young player comes off the bench, the game is already open,” added Courts.

“There is an opportunity for a talent like Declan to find a moment of brilliance.

“But the challenge for Declan is being able, when the game is tight, to commit to what the team needs before engineering himself back into it.

“He can then have the big moments as the game opens up.

“We can then get a more complete and rounded player. The only thing that has robbed Declan of that development until now is 14 months of injury.

“We need to make sure we do what’s right for his development and are excited to see where he can go in the future.”

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass on his relationship with Dundee United boss Tam Courts and Fir Park frustration

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]