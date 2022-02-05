Dundee United boss Tam Courts ‘understands fans frustration’ despite watching his side move into top six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Dundee United boss Tam Courts ‘understands fans frustration’ despite watching his side move into top six

By Ewan Smith
February 5 2022, 6.16pm
Tam Courts was frustrated as Dundee United were held by ten-man St Johnstone
Tam Courts admits he ‘understands the frustration’ of the Dundee United fans as they were held to a goalless draw by ten-man St Johnstone.

United moved into the top six as they overtook Aberdeen with a point in Perth.

But while United dominated possession after the dismissal of Melker Hallberg, they failed to score for the third successive game.

That led to some United fans venting their discontent at full-time – despite seeing their sides move into the top six.

“I can totally understand the fans frustration,” said Courts.

Dejected Dundee United star Liam Smith at full-time

“When St Johnstone go down to ten men they will be thinking: ‘here we go, we can get the breakthrough.’

“They then see wave after wave of attack and we don’t score.

“So I can totally understand the frustration. The frustration is there for me, it’s there for the players too.”

United are just a point off fifth placed Hibernian and three off Motherwell, who are currently fourth.

Tony Watt hit the post for Dundee United

They welcome Motherwell to Tannadice on Saturday before travelling to face Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup next weekend.

“The important thing for me is that we peak at the right time,” added Courts.

“We now need to turn the point we’ve picked up here into a win against Motherwell on Wednesday and get through in the Scottish Cup.

“That would then cap off a really good fortnight for us.”

St Johnstone 0-0 Dundee United: 10-man Saints deny Tangerines in Tayside tussle

