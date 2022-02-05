Dundee United boss Tam Courts ‘understands fans frustration’ despite watching his side move into top six

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts admits he ‘understands the frustration’ of the Dundee United fans as they were held to a goalless draw by ten-man St Johnstone.

United moved into the top six as they overtook Aberdeen with a point in Perth.

But while United dominated possession after the dismissal of Melker Hallberg, they failed to score for the third successive game.

That led to some United fans venting their discontent at full-time – despite seeing their sides move into the top six.

“I can totally understand the fans frustration,” said Courts.

“When St Johnstone go down to ten men they will be thinking: ‘here we go, we can get the breakthrough.’

“They then see wave after wave of attack and we don’t score.

“So I can totally understand the frustration. The frustration is there for me, it’s there for the players too.”

United are just a point off fifth placed Hibernian and three off Motherwell, who are currently fourth.

They welcome Motherwell to Tannadice on Saturday before travelling to face Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup next weekend.

“The important thing for me is that we peak at the right time,” added Courts.

“We now need to turn the point we’ve picked up here into a win against Motherwell on Wednesday and get through in the Scottish Cup.

“That would then cap off a really good fortnight for us.”