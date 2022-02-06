Tony Watt keen to hit the Dundee United goal trail insisting ‘it can’t just be tippy-tappy football from me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tony Watt keen to hit the Dundee United goal trail insisting ‘it can’t just be tippy-tappy football from me’

By Ewan Smith
February 6 2022, 10.26pm
Tony Watt is keen to start scoring goals for Dundee United
Tony Watt is keen to get off the mark for Dundee United to help the Tannadice side overcome their goalscoring drought.

Watt has impressed since joining United in a £100,000 move in January with his dynamic, hard-working link-up play.

But after arriving at United from Motherwell as the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer, he has yet to score in six games.

Watt hit the post as United drew a blank for the third successive game in a 0-0 draw with St Johnstone on Saturday.

And Watt is keen to shoulder some of the goalscoring responsibility as he prepares to face his old side Motherwell on Wednesday.

“My game is not all about goals,” said Watt.

“I know this season has probably been my best return but I do all my best work everywhere around the goal and then try to get in.

“I’m getting shots and chances. It’s just about getting a wee purple patch again and getting us back on track.

“It’s just the final wee bit. To be a top striker you have to score that (shot off the post).

“I know that myself. The team is relying on me to score goals.

“I will keep improving until we get three points.

‘I need to chip in with my fair share of goals and assists. It can’t just be tippy-tappy football from me. I know that.”

Tony Watt: Dundee United need to take charge of their own destiny

United moved into the top six with the point enough to help them overtake Aberdeen.

But with just seven points now separating fourth-placed Motherwell and Ross County in 10th, Watt knows United need to start going on a winning run.

“It’s a positive point but we need to be a wee bit better,” added Watt.

“It’s important to start turning draws into wins because time will run out.

“We don’t want to be dependent on other teams not doing well.

“We want to be dependent on us steamrolling teams.

“With a couple of different decisions – on a difficult surface –  we could have been better.

“But I don’t want to stand here and make excuses. It’s all about us, we know that.

“We need to just sharpen up and I honestly think we will be fine.

“The fans showed their discontent at the end but hopefully they stick with us and see what we are doing because we are all giving 100 per cent to the cause.”

Tony Watt: I won’t ‘waste my breath’ on critics – most of them would bite their hand off to join ‘big club’ like Dundee United

