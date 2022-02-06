Tony Watt keen to hit the Dundee United goal trail insisting ‘it can’t just be tippy-tappy football from me’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Watt is keen to get off the mark for Dundee United to help the Tannadice side overcome their goalscoring drought.

Watt has impressed since joining United in a £100,000 move in January with his dynamic, hard-working link-up play.

But after arriving at United from Motherwell as the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer, he has yet to score in six games.

Watt hit the post as United drew a blank for the third successive game in a 0-0 draw with St Johnstone on Saturday.

And Watt is keen to shoulder some of the goalscoring responsibility as he prepares to face his old side Motherwell on Wednesday.

“My game is not all about goals,” said Watt.

“I know this season has probably been my best return but I do all my best work everywhere around the goal and then try to get in.

“I’m getting shots and chances. It’s just about getting a wee purple patch again and getting us back on track.

“It’s just the final wee bit. To be a top striker you have to score that (shot off the post).

“I know that myself. The team is relying on me to score goals.

“I will keep improving until we get three points.

‘I need to chip in with my fair share of goals and assists. It can’t just be tippy-tappy football from me. I know that.”

Tony Watt: Dundee United need to take charge of their own destiny

United moved into the top six with the point enough to help them overtake Aberdeen.

But with just seven points now separating fourth-placed Motherwell and Ross County in 10th, Watt knows United need to start going on a winning run.

“It’s a positive point but we need to be a wee bit better,” added Watt.

“It’s important to start turning draws into wins because time will run out.

“We don’t want to be dependent on other teams not doing well.

“We want to be dependent on us steamrolling teams.

“With a couple of different decisions – on a difficult surface – we could have been better.

“But I don’t want to stand here and make excuses. It’s all about us, we know that.

“We need to just sharpen up and I honestly think we will be fine.

“The fans showed their discontent at the end but hopefully they stick with us and see what we are doing because we are all giving 100 per cent to the cause.”