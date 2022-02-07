Dundee United suffer another financial year loss but owner Mark Ogren predicts 2022 Tannadice profit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have confirmed another financial year of multi-million pound losses.

But owner Mark Ogren has predicted that the only way is now up for the Tannadice club and in 12 months’ time he will be announcing the first profit since taking over.

United’s accounts for the year up to the end of June, 2021 have now been published ahead of the AGM at the end of this month.

Turnover is around the same mark as the previous year (£3.79m in 2021 compared to £3.91m in 2020).

The wages to turnover ratio has risen from 120% to 132% but the operating loss of the club has fallen from £3.19m to £2.27m, with the overall losses also heading in the right direction (£3.01m to £2.52m).

Those figures do not factor-in the transfer fees banked for the likes of Lawrence Shankland and Kerr Smith.

In his strategic report, Ogren expressed a belief that United’s economic picture is changing significantly for the better.

Looking to the future

He said: “The board is confident looking forward without the detrimental impact of Covid-19 that the club will be in a much stronger financial position and will no longer be reporting significant operating losses.

“With the easing of many of the restrictions related to football stadiums in August 2021, the internal financial projections for the year to 30 June 2022 are predicting a return to a more normal trading period, and with the benefit of the season ticket credit donations we expect to report an operating profit for the year.”