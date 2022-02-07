Dundee United suffer another financial year loss but owner Mark Ogren predicts 2022 Tannadice profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Dundee United suffer another financial year loss but owner Mark Ogren predicts 2022 Tannadice profit

By Eric Nicolson
February 7 2022, 12.20pm Updated: February 7 2022, 3.38pm
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has predicted a 2022 financial profit.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has predicted a 2022 financial profit.

Dundee United have confirmed another financial year of multi-million pound losses.

But owner Mark Ogren has predicted that the only way is now up for the Tannadice club and in 12 months’ time he will be announcing the first profit since taking over.

United’s accounts for the year up to the end of June, 2021 have now been published ahead of the AGM at the end of this month.

Turnover is around the same mark as the previous year (£3.79m in 2021 compared to £3.91m in 2020).

The wages to turnover ratio has risen from 120% to 132% but the operating loss of the club has fallen from £3.19m to £2.27m, with the overall losses also heading in the right direction (£3.01m to £2.52m).

Lawrence Shankland.

Those figures do not factor-in the transfer fees banked for the likes of Lawrence Shankland and Kerr Smith.

In his strategic report, Ogren expressed a belief that United’s economic picture is changing significantly for the better.

Looking to the future

He said: “The board is confident looking forward without the detrimental impact of Covid-19 that the club will be in a much stronger financial position and will no longer be reporting significant operating losses.

“With the easing of many of the restrictions related to football stadiums in August 2021, the internal financial projections for the year to 30 June 2022 are predicting a return to a more normal trading period, and with the benefit of the season ticket credit donations we expect to report an operating profit for the year.”

