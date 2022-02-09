Liam Smith: We can hear Dundee United fans aren’t happy but we are trying to play with purpose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United defender Liam Smith says he and his teammates are well aware of fan frustrations having gone three games without a goal.

The Tangerines moved into the Premiership top six at the weekend after a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone but Tam Courts’ men couldn’t make the most of their numerical advantage with the Saints down to 10 men.

Some Arabs made their feelings clear throughout the game and at full-time in Perth and Smith insists his side are as desperate to find the net as the fans are.

‘Can’t let fans affect you’

And he hopes to have them cheering again tonight when they host Motherwell.

“You are obviously aware of the noise around about you but I think, equally, you know you’ve got a job and know what you’re meant to be doing,” Smith said.

“Passing the ball from side to side, it gets frustrating from the stands but we know in ourselves we are doing it with purpose.

“We can’t get frustrated ourselves. We’re trying to do things to get that goal and victory.

“You hear it, but you can’t let it affect you.”

Dissenting voices from the stands aside, United could find themselves in fourth tonight with a victory.

Three points would see them leapfrog Well and Hibs, should the Edinburgh side fail to beat Rangers.

‘Need to create more’

But to get that victory, they must score and Smith is aware they need to be creating more at the top end of the pitch.

“We need to create more chances,” he explained. “We need to be on the same wave length a bit more.

“We’re getting to the final third well but then just when we get there it’s that last wee bit, the hardest bit of putting the ball in the back of the net.

“Hopefully on Wednesday we’ll get it right.”

Tony Watt can help fire United into the top six

Looking to the Tannadice clash, Smith says it could be the perfect occasion for Tony Watt to break his United duct.

The former Well striker has yet to find the net for his new club, but did assist Nicky Clark for his late winner against Ross County in January.

Smith believes his teammate’s first goal could see the attacker return to the form he enjoyed earlier in the season.

“For a striker it’s probably a nice team to score against your former team,” Smith said.

“I’m sure the away fans will probably give him a bit so that maybe adds something to it for him. Hopefully that works in our favour.

“He’s done really well since he’s come in.

“He’ll be desperate to get a goal to get his tally up and running here.

“If he can bring the quality and goal-scoring that he’s shown in the first half of the season it’s only going to help us.”