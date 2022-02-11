Dundee United star Kevin McDonald backs Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt to thrive on the big stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United star Kevin McDonald backs Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt to thrive on the big stage

By Ewan Smith
February 11 2022, 12.05pm
Kevin McDonald has backed Dylan Levitt to shine in English football
Dylan Levitt has been outstanding for Dundee United since joining the Tannadice on loan from Manchester United in the summer.

His visionary passing skills and composed midfield play has made him a favourite with the United fans.

The Welsh star netted a stunning half volley to claim his first league goal in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Motherwell.

That effort was greeted with chants of ‘Dylan Levitt is the best on Earth’ to the tune of the Belinda Carlisle 1980s smash hit ‘Heaven Is a Place on Earth.’

United supporters will enjoy every single minute the 10-times capped Wales international spends at their club.

But, ultimately, they know he is going places.

Dylan Levitt celebrating his goal against Motherwell with the Dundee United fans

Levitt, 21, will return to Old Trafford in the summer and team-mate Kevin McDonald is convinced his midfield partner is set to grace English football.

McDonald quit Dundee at 19 to star down south before carving out a terrific career at the top level.

He played over 425 games in England with the likes of Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United.

And he fully expects Levitt to shine down south.

Kevin McDonald made his Dundee United debut alongside Dylan Levitt on Wednesday

“I see Dylan as the same sort of player as I was when I was younger,” McDonald told Courier Sport after making his debut in the Motherwell win.

“He’s so gifted technically and has great spacial awareness.

“Put him on a big stage week-in, week-out then he’s going to look even better than he does right now.

“It’s down to Dylan how far his career goes. He can go a long way if he wants it.

Dylan Levitt is very technically gifted

“People will keep on top of him at Dundee United. After the Motherwell game, the manager had a bit of word and asked for more.

“I thought he did more than enough but they are setting high standards for him here.

“I’m sure, in the long-term, it will be the same at Manchester United. They will keep pushing him.”

McDonald believes the stage will be set for Levitt when he makes a return to England.

“The game down south will suit Dylan more in the long term.

“It can be 100 miles an hour at times up here but down south it’s more relaxed.

“You get more time on the ball and suits players who are more technically gifted.

Dylan Levitt claimed his first Dundee United league goal with this stunning effort

“He’s still learning but Dylan is a brilliant player and great kid.

“You don’t get to the point where you are at Manchester United and being capped 10 times for Wales at his age if you aren’t a good player.

“He’s laid back and very confident. He has all the attributes to go where he wants to in the game.

“I’m going to enjoy playing with him at Dundee United.”

