Dundee United star Kevin McDonald backs Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt to thrive on the big stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dylan Levitt has been outstanding for Dundee United since joining the Tannadice on loan from Manchester United in the summer.

His visionary passing skills and composed midfield play has made him a favourite with the United fans.

The Welsh star netted a stunning half volley to claim his first league goal in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Motherwell.

That effort was greeted with chants of ‘Dylan Levitt is the best on Earth’ to the tune of the Belinda Carlisle 1980s smash hit ‘Heaven Is a Place on Earth.’

United supporters will enjoy every single minute the 10-times capped Wales international spends at their club.

But, ultimately, they know he is going places.

Levitt, 21, will return to Old Trafford in the summer and team-mate Kevin McDonald is convinced his midfield partner is set to grace English football.

McDonald quit Dundee at 19 to star down south before carving out a terrific career at the top level.

He played over 425 games in England with the likes of Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United.

And he fully expects Levitt to shine down south.

“I see Dylan as the same sort of player as I was when I was younger,” McDonald told Courier Sport after making his debut in the Motherwell win.

“He’s so gifted technically and has great spacial awareness.

“Put him on a big stage week-in, week-out then he’s going to look even better than he does right now.

“It’s down to Dylan how far his career goes. He can go a long way if he wants it.

Dylan Levitt is very technically gifted

“People will keep on top of him at Dundee United. After the Motherwell game, the manager had a bit of word and asked for more.

“I thought he did more than enough but they are setting high standards for him here.

“I’m sure, in the long-term, it will be the same at Manchester United. They will keep pushing him.”

McDonald believes the stage will be set for Levitt when he makes a return to England.

“The game down south will suit Dylan more in the long term.

“It can be 100 miles an hour at times up here but down south it’s more relaxed.

“You get more time on the ball and suits players who are more technically gifted.

“He’s still learning but Dylan is a brilliant player and great kid.

“You don’t get to the point where you are at Manchester United and being capped 10 times for Wales at his age if you aren’t a good player.

“He’s laid back and very confident. He has all the attributes to go where he wants to in the game.

“I’m going to enjoy playing with him at Dundee United.”