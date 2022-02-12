Calum Butcher: My son plays with runners-up medal but I’d love a Scottish Cup winner’s one with Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calum Butcher is a born winner and takes no pride in being second best as he tries to lead Dundee United to Scottish Cup glory this year.

Butcher collected a Scottish League Cup runners-up medal with the Tannadice club after they lost 2-0 to Celtic.

And while he enjoyed reaching Hampden, Butcher gifted his runners-up medal to football-daft son Archie.

Archie, 5, has shown off the medal at school and added it to his personal collection.

But Butcher won’t be so quick to give away his memento if United win this year’s Scottish Cup.

“I played in the League Cup final in 2015 against Celtic when we lost 2-0,” said Butcher.

“My son has my medal from that. He collects all that stuff and I don’t know what he’s done with it.

“He has probably taken it to school round his neck.

“But if we can win it this year he won’t be getting to do that with it anyway!

“The shirts go on the wall but a losers medal he gets.

“A winners’ one would be a bit different.

“He’s football daft. He’s at that age where he’s really getting into it but he’s obsessed with Manchester United.

“I’m not sure where that’s come from but I suspect it’s because of Ronaldo.

“He comes to all the home games at Tannadice and loves it, so it’s good to be getting him involved.”

Calum Butcher: Dundee United can handle the pressure to succeed

Meanwhile, Butcher understands the huge expectation from the United fans for the club to contend for silverware and compete for a European spot.

He has been back to his best in recent weeks, holding fort alongside Ryan Edwards and Ross Graham in an unfamiliar defensive role.

But he’s happy to play anywhere to lead the club to glory in his second spell at United.

“Getting this club back to that stage is massive,” added Butcher. “Since I came back to the club we had things we wanted to achieve.

“First it was getting back into the Premiership. Then it was to challenge for the top six, win cups and qualify for Europe.

“We have achieved some of them. We still have a bit to go with others but are on the right road.

“Challenging for Europe and challenging for cups is what this club is all about.

“We have total respect for Partick Thistle as they are a very good side but we know how demanding the fans here are.

“They are used to seeing the team do well at the top end of Scottish football.

“You saw it against St Johnstone last weekend when they booed us off after a draw. That’s the level of expectation they have.

“We take that on and deal with it very well. You saw that in the performance against Motherwell.”