Calum Butcher: My son plays with runners-up medal but I’d love a Scottish Cup winner’s one with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Calum Butcher: My son plays with runners-up medal but I’d love a Scottish Cup winner’s one with Dundee United

By Ewan Smith
February 12 2022, 8.00am
Calum Butcher is keen to lead Dundee United to Scottish Cup success
Calum Butcher is keen to lead Dundee United to Scottish Cup success

Calum Butcher is a born winner and takes no pride in being second best as he tries to lead Dundee United to Scottish Cup glory this year.

Butcher collected a Scottish League Cup runners-up medal with the Tannadice club after they lost 2-0 to Celtic.

And while he enjoyed reaching Hampden, Butcher gifted his runners-up medal to football-daft son Archie.

Archie, 5, has shown off the medal at school and added it to his personal collection.

But Butcher won’t be so quick to give away his memento if United win this year’s Scottish Cup.

Calum Butcher has gifted his Dundee United League Cup medal to his son Archie

“I played in the League Cup final in 2015 against Celtic when we lost 2-0,” said Butcher.

“My son has my medal from that. He collects all that stuff and I don’t know what he’s done with it.

“He has probably taken it to school round his neck.

“But if we can win it this year he won’t be getting to do that with it anyway!

“The shirts go on the wall but a losers medal he gets.

“A winners’ one would be a bit different.

“He’s football daft. He’s at that age where he’s really getting into it but he’s obsessed with Manchester United.

“I’m not sure where that’s come from but I suspect it’s because of Ronaldo.

“He comes to all the home games at Tannadice and loves it, so it’s good to be getting him involved.”

Calum Butcher: Dundee United can handle the pressure to succeed

Calum Butcher is determined to helped Dundee United succeed

Meanwhile, Butcher understands the huge expectation from the United fans for the club to contend for silverware and compete for a European spot.

He has been back to his best in recent weeks, holding fort alongside Ryan Edwards and Ross Graham in an unfamiliar defensive role.

But he’s happy to play anywhere to lead the club to glory in his second spell at United.

“Getting this club back to that stage is massive,” added Butcher. “Since I came back to the club we had things we wanted to achieve.

“First it was getting back into the Premiership. Then it was to challenge for the top six,  win cups and qualify for Europe.

“We have achieved some of them. We still have a bit to go with others but are on the right road.

“Challenging for Europe and challenging for cups is what this club is all about.

“We have total respect for Partick Thistle as they are a very good side but we know how demanding the fans here are.

“They are used to seeing the team do well at the top end of Scottish football.

“You saw it against St Johnstone last weekend when they booed us off after a draw. That’s the level of expectation they have.

“We take that on and deal with it very well. You saw that in the performance against Motherwell.”

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McDonald labels Dundee United debut ‘one of the best experiences of my life’ as 19-month kidney transplant exile ends

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]