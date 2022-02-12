Ian McCall insists Partick Thistle were ‘miles better than Dundee United’ as Tannadice side claim Scottish Cup win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian McCall insists Partick Thistle were ‘miles better than Dundee United’ as they crashed out of the Scottish Cup to the Tannadice side.

United clinched a last eight spot through a stunning Ian Harkes winner in a hard-fought cup clash on a tricky Firhill pitch.

But with Benjamin Siegrist producing a series of top saves to help United claim their fourth consecutive clean sheet, ex-United boss McCall feels hard done by.

“We were miles better than Dundee United,” said Partick manager McCall. “The pitch is hard, I get that but we played a lot of football.

“Our midfield was so dominant. We didn’t make so many chances in the first half but the goal, which was a great strike from Harkes, came against the run of play.

“In the second half we just battered them. But ultimately its a cup tie and you just want to win.

“Good luck to Dundee United in the quarter final.

“I said to the players before the game that this is not a free hit for us.

“Our supporters think we should beat Dundee United here.

“We should’ve done because we were comfortably better than them.”

Tam Courts: Dundee United dug out win

Meanwhile, United boss Tam Courts praised his side’s battling qualities as they made it into the hat for the quarter-final draw.

“It wasn’t a classic by any strength of the imagination,” said Courts.

“To be fair Partick can feel they had the best chances in the game.

“We looked a bit of a tired team as we’ve had eight games in 23 days.

“But at this stage of the cup competition its just about finding the solutions and we found it with a really good goal well taken by Ian Harkes.

“The attitude was great, the guys were resolute. They defended their box really well.

“We are in the hat for the next round and have had our fourth clean sheet on the trot.”