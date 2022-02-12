Ian McCall insists Partick Thistle were ‘miles better than Dundee United’ as Tannadice side claim Scottish Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian McCall insists Partick Thistle were ‘miles better than Dundee United’ as Tannadice side claim Scottish Cup win

By Ewan Smith
February 12 2022, 5.52pm
Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall believes his side should have beaten Dundee United

Ian McCall insists Partick Thistle were ‘miles better than Dundee United’ as they crashed out of the Scottish Cup to the Tannadice side.

United clinched a last eight spot through a stunning Ian Harkes winner in a hard-fought cup clash on a tricky Firhill pitch.

But with Benjamin Siegrist producing a series of top saves to help United claim their fourth consecutive clean sheet, ex-United boss McCall feels hard done by.

“We were miles better than Dundee United,” said Partick manager McCall. “The pitch is hard, I get that but we played a lot of football.

“Our midfield was so dominant. We didn’t make so many chances in the first half but the goal, which was a great strike from Harkes, came against the run of play.

Ian Hakes gave Dundee United the lead at Partick Thistle

“In the second half we just battered them. But ultimately its a cup tie and you just want to win.

“Good luck to Dundee United in the quarter final.

“I said to the players before the game that this is not a free hit for us.

“Our supporters think we should beat Dundee United here.

“We should’ve done because we were comfortably better than them.”

Tam Courts: Dundee United dug out win

Tam Courts praised Dundee United’s battling qualities as they dug out a win at Partick Thistle

Meanwhile, United boss Tam Courts praised his side’s battling qualities as they made it into the hat for the quarter-final draw.

“It wasn’t a classic by any strength of the imagination,” said Courts.

“To be fair Partick can feel they had the best chances in the game.

“We looked a bit of a tired team as we’ve had eight games in 23 days.

“But at this stage of the cup competition its just about finding the solutions and we found it with a really good goal well taken by Ian Harkes.

“The attitude was great, the guys were resolute. They defended their box really well.

“We are in the hat for the next round and have had our fourth clean sheet on the trot.”

Partick Thistle 0 Dundee United 1: Incredible Ian Harkes strike seals United’s place in Scottish Cup quarter-final

