Dundee United boss Tam Courts won’t rule out Rangers upset as he says ‘every point is a prisoner’ in top six race

Tam Courts insists ‘every point will be a prisoner’ in Dundee United’s fight to secure a top six spot.

Courts watched his side move into fourth place with a 2-0 win over Motherwell last Wednesday.

But they face a battle with to stay in the top half with six teams competing for three available top six slots.

Motherwell, St Mirren, Hibernian, Aberdeen and Livingston are all in contention with United.

And the task doesn’t get easier with Rangers due to visit Tannadice on Sunday – fresh from their 4-2 Europa League in in Borussia Dortmund.

Courts said: “There could be a lot of moving up and down the league for a lot of teams over the next four or five games.

“Between now and game 33, I can changes on a week-to-week basis.

“We can’t get carried away with what happens week to week.

“I know the rough points target that it will take to get us to where we want to get to.

“We just need to pick up as many points as we can in every game.”

Tam Courts: We’ve beaten Rangers before

United beat Rangers 1-0 the last time the Glasgow side visited Tannadice.

Jamie Robson netted the only goal in his final appearance for United.

And while Rangers will be on a high after their win in Germany, Courts is refusing to rule out a shock.

“You certainly can’t go writing off points when we are playing a Celtic or a Rangers,” added Courts.

🎙️"Dundee United out of nowhere! A big question has been asked of Rangers!" Here's a look at Jamie Robson's first goal since 2017 that has given @dundeeunitedfc the lead at Tannadice against Rangers. How will this one end up? 📺Watch the game live on Sky Sports Football now pic.twitter.com/jVkEntnf5f — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 7, 2021

“Every point is a prisoner at this point in the season.

“Every team has their own pressure and aspirations.

“We need to make sure that we are really strong and can pick up as many points as possible.

“It will be the same against Rangers in a game where we have shown we can win in the past.”