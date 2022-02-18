Dundee United boss Tam Courts won’t rule out Rangers upset as he says ‘every point is a prisoner’ in top six race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United boss Tam Courts won’t rule out Rangers upset as he says ‘every point is a prisoner’ in top six race

By Ewan Smith
February 18 2022, 8.00am
Tam Courts led his side to a win over Rangers in August
Tam Courts insists ‘every point will be a prisoner’ in Dundee United’s fight to secure a top six spot.

Courts watched his side move into fourth place with a 2-0 win over Motherwell last Wednesday.

But they face a battle with to stay in the top half with six teams competing for three available top six slots.

Motherwell, St Mirren, Hibernian, Aberdeen and Livingston are all in contention with United.

And the task doesn’t get easier with Rangers due to visit Tannadice on Sunday – fresh from their 4-2 Europa League in in Borussia Dortmund.

Tam Courts has urged his Dundee United side to claim the points they need to clinch top six football

Courts said: “There could be a lot of moving up and down the league for a lot of teams over the next four or five games.

“Between now and game 33, I can changes on a week-to-week basis.

“We can’t get carried away with what happens week to week.

“I know the rough points target that it will take to get us to where we want to get to.

“We just need to pick up as many points as we can in every game.”

Tam Courts: We’ve beaten Rangers before

Jamie Robson netted the winner for Dundee United against Rangers in August

United beat Rangers 1-0 the last time the Glasgow side visited Tannadice.

Jamie Robson netted the only goal in his final appearance for United.

And while Rangers will be on a high after their win in Germany, Courts is refusing to rule out a shock.

“You certainly can’t go writing off points when we are playing a Celtic or a Rangers,” added Courts.

“Every point is a prisoner at this point in the season.

“Every team has their own pressure and aspirations.

“We need to make sure that we are really strong and can pick up as many points as possible.

“It will be the same against Rangers in a game where we have shown we can win in the past.”

Tam Courts: Ross Graham has overcome Dunfermline disappointment to deliver for Dundee United

