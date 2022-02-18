Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists ‘Sunday will be different’ for Dortmund destroyers Rangers as he offers Kieran Freeman update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists ‘Sunday will be different’ for Dortmund destroyers Rangers as he offers Kieran Freeman update

By Ewan Smith
February 18 2022, 10.27pm Updated: February 19 2022, 6.40pm
Tam Courts believes Dundee United can cause another upset against Rangers
Tam Courts knows the task Dundee United face on Sunday is monumental after Rangers beat Borussia Dortmund.

But the United boss also believes his team will start with a clean slate as the Gers visit Tannadice bidding to keep their Scottish Premiership title challenge on track.

Courts’ side have moved into fourth place, booked a Scottish Cup quarter-final meeting with Celtic and gone 360 minutes without conceding.

They have also already shown they can beat Rangers.

A Jamie Robson strike sunk the Ibrox side in August and Courts doesn’t fear them despite their 4-2 victory in Dortmund.

Jamie Robson netted the winner for Dundee United against Rangers in August

“European football is always different,” said Courts.

“The way Rangers are playing on the counter-attack in Europe is not how they will play against us.

“That’s clearly something that makes them effective in Europe.

“But domestically they are expected to be the main attacking threat.

“It will be a completely different game on Sunday.

“I was at the Celtic v Rangers game. I was there watching Celtic but I obviously also had an eye on Rangers.

“The key thing when you are playing against the Old Firm is not to get too consumed by the previous performance and result.

“If we were playing Rangers just after going to Celtic Park I wouldn’t have placed too much emphasis on that defeat.

“Equally, they’ve had a great game in Germany. Sunday will be completely different.”

Tam Courts: Rangers win in Dortmund is good for Scottish football

Tam Courts is keen to help his side claim a second win over Rangers this season

Rangers’ win in Germany made headlines across Europe.

Courts believes results like that can raise the profile of Scottish football.

He’d love to lead United on their own European adventure but is refusing to get carried away.

“Scottish football isn’t talked up as much as it should be,” added Courts.

“When high profile players come to our league they always talk it up. They say it’s better than they expected.

“These results also let everyone know that it’s a strong and unique league.

“In terms of the table just now if any club from fourth to 10th has got European ambitions then I’d say it’s a little bit premature.

“Over the next week or two, depending on results, you can be sitting fourth and suddenly slip to seventh, eighth or ninth.

“That will be the challenge for every club in that group.”

Dundee United injury update

Kieran Freeman is on his way back from injury

Meanwhile, Courts is set to welcome back Charlie Mulgrew for Sunday’s clash.

Kieran Freeman could also make the squad but Adrian Sporle and Peter Pawlett will miss out.

“Kieran has a 50-50 chance of at least being on the bench,” added Courts.

“He has been a really consistent performer for us.

“But you can see the quality of competition we have in that position because Liam Smith has been excellent.”

Tam Courts: Ross Graham has overcome Dunfermline disappointment to deliver for Dundee United

