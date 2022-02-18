Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists ‘Sunday will be different’ for Dortmund destroyers Rangers as he offers Kieran Freeman update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts knows the task Dundee United face on Sunday is monumental after Rangers beat Borussia Dortmund.

But the United boss also believes his team will start with a clean slate as the Gers visit Tannadice bidding to keep their Scottish Premiership title challenge on track.

Courts’ side have moved into fourth place, booked a Scottish Cup quarter-final meeting with Celtic and gone 360 minutes without conceding.

They have also already shown they can beat Rangers.

A Jamie Robson strike sunk the Ibrox side in August and Courts doesn’t fear them despite their 4-2 victory in Dortmund.

“European football is always different,” said Courts.

“The way Rangers are playing on the counter-attack in Europe is not how they will play against us.

“That’s clearly something that makes them effective in Europe.

“But domestically they are expected to be the main attacking threat.

“It will be a completely different game on Sunday.

Let that sink in, Rangers supporters. Winning 4-2 at Borussia Dortmund. What a journey this club has been on the last 10 years. Incredible.#UEL pic.twitter.com/qkDhxnWhxo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2022

“I was at the Celtic v Rangers game. I was there watching Celtic but I obviously also had an eye on Rangers.

“The key thing when you are playing against the Old Firm is not to get too consumed by the previous performance and result.

“If we were playing Rangers just after going to Celtic Park I wouldn’t have placed too much emphasis on that defeat.

“Equally, they’ve had a great game in Germany. Sunday will be completely different.”

Tam Courts: Rangers win in Dortmund is good for Scottish football

Rangers’ win in Germany made headlines across Europe.

Courts believes results like that can raise the profile of Scottish football.

He’d love to lead United on their own European adventure but is refusing to get carried away.

“Scottish football isn’t talked up as much as it should be,” added Courts.

“When high profile players come to our league they always talk it up. They say it’s better than they expected.

🦡 Billy McKinlay with an 82nd-minute winner in front of a packed Shed against Rangers back in 1990 🎟 Tickets for Sunday ⤵️ — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 18, 2022

“These results also let everyone know that it’s a strong and unique league.

“In terms of the table just now if any club from fourth to 10th has got European ambitions then I’d say it’s a little bit premature.

“Over the next week or two, depending on results, you can be sitting fourth and suddenly slip to seventh, eighth or ninth.

“That will be the challenge for every club in that group.”

Dundee United injury update

Meanwhile, Courts is set to welcome back Charlie Mulgrew for Sunday’s clash.

Kieran Freeman could also make the squad but Adrian Sporle and Peter Pawlett will miss out.

“Kieran has a 50-50 chance of at least being on the bench,” added Courts.

“He has been a really consistent performer for us.

“But you can see the quality of competition we have in that position because Liam Smith has been excellent.”