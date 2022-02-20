Tam Courts salutes ‘big moment’ for Dundee United goal hero Ross Graham after 21st birthday mix-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts saluted Ross Graham as the Dundee United defender celebrated an early 21st birthday present with his first goal for the club.

Former United season ticket holder Graham netted a 29th minute strike for United to put them ahead against Rangers.

And while Joe Aribo netted a second-half leveller, that didn’t take the shine off Graham’s day.

Graham turns 21 on Wednesday.

But his birthday wrongly listed online as Sunday and it caught everyone by surprise – even gaffer Tam Courts.

“I have actually just been corrected because I said that as well (it was his birthday),” said Courts.

“I believe his birthday is on Wednesday.

“He is actually still 20 so it is an even bigger moment for him.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROSS GRAHAM!" Rangers go behind at Tannadice Park as Ross Graham gets the goal for Dundee United on his 21st birthday 🥳 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/3R5yeCXdT6 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 20, 2022

“In terms of his performance and the team’s performance today they were probably very much aligned. t

“There was a lot of composure on the pitch and a really big mentality.

“It was great to see him being aggressive in both boxes because he is a big guy and brings so much to our team.

“The thing that has probably been missing for us in the last couple of weeks is attacking those balls with a lot of aggression because Dylan Levitt puts in really good set pieces.

“It was a big moment for Ross and the team today.”

Tam Courts: We made it hard for Rangers

Meanwhile Courts hailed his side’s bravery as they held on for a precious point.

Rangers travelled to Tannadice on the back of a stunning 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund.

But Courts had warned the Ibrox side that ‘Sunday would be different’ in his pre-match press conference.

“I’m really proud,” added Courts.

“I spoke up the Rangers performance and result on Thursday night, it was great for them and for Scottish football.

"I don't think anyone would deny us the point today." Dundee United manager Tam Courts praises his goalkeeper and defensive unit for withstanding the persistent Rangers attack in the second half 💪 pic.twitter.com/lZqj13i3cN — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 20, 2022

“But domestic football is different. Scottish football is different.

“This is a difficult place to come.

“It’s difficult because our fans are excellent, we have a lot of good players and we know how to execute a game plan.

“Once we got in front, the only thing that was missing for us was getting the second one. That would have made it really difficult for Rangers.”