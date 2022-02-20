Tam Courts salutes ‘big moment’ for Dundee United goal hero Ross Graham after 21st birthday mix-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts salutes ‘big moment’ for Dundee United goal hero Ross Graham after 21st birthday mix-up

By Ewan Smith
February 20 2022, 3.23pm
Ross Graham gave Dundee United the lead over Rangers
Ross Graham gave Dundee United the lead over Rangers

Tam Courts saluted Ross Graham as the Dundee United defender celebrated an early 21st birthday present with his first goal for the club.

Former United season ticket holder Graham netted a 29th minute strike for United to put them ahead against Rangers.

And while Joe Aribo netted a second-half leveller, that didn’t take the shine off Graham’s day.

Ross Graham celebrated his first goal for Dundee United in the draw with Rangers

Graham turns 21 on Wednesday.

But his birthday wrongly listed online as Sunday and it caught everyone by surprise – even gaffer Tam Courts.

“I have actually just been corrected because I said that as well (it was his birthday),” said Courts.

“I believe his birthday is on Wednesday.

“He is actually still 20 so it is an even bigger moment for him.

 

“In terms of his performance and the team’s performance today they were probably very much aligned. t

“There was a lot of composure on the pitch and a really big mentality.

“It was great to see him being aggressive in both boxes because he is a big guy and brings so much to our team.

“The thing that has probably been missing for us in the last couple of weeks is attacking those balls with a lot of aggression because Dylan Levitt puts in really good set pieces.

“It was a big moment for Ross and the team today.”

Tam Courts: We made it hard for Rangers

Tam Courts was delighted with Dundee United’s attitude in the win over Rangers

Meanwhile Courts hailed his side’s bravery as they held on for a precious point.

Rangers travelled to Tannadice on the back of a stunning 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund.

But Courts had warned the Ibrox side that ‘Sunday would be different’ in his pre-match press conference.

“I’m really proud,” added Courts.

“I spoke up the Rangers performance and result on Thursday night, it was great for them and for Scottish football.

“But domestic football is different. Scottish football is different.

“This is a difficult place to come.

“It’s difficult because our fans are excellent, we have a lot of good players and we know how to execute a game plan.

“Once we got in front, the only thing that was missing for us was getting the second one. That would have made it really difficult for Rangers.”

Dundee United 1 Rangers 1: Ross Graham enjoys early 21st birthday present with first goal as United claim precious point

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier