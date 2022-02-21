Tam Courts ‘never considered’ dropping Dundee United goal hero Ross Graham for fit-again Charlie Mulgrew

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts insists he ‘never considered’ dropping Dundee United goal hero Ross Graham for fit-again Charlie Mulgrew.

Graham has been outstanding for United since making his Scottish Premiership debut as a substitute at Celtic Park last month.

He went 436 minutes without conceding a goal in his first five league starts for United before Joe Aribo’s 76th minute equaliser on Sunday.

That came after Graham, who turns 21 on Wednesday, netted his first goal for boyhood heroes United.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROSS GRAHAM!" Rangers go behind at Tannadice Park as Ross Graham gets the goal for Dundee United on his 21st birthday 🥳 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/3R5yeCXdT6 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 20, 2022

Mulgrew’s return to fitness gave Courts a defensive dilemma.

But he insists he gave no thought towards axing Graham, instead partnering him in a back three with Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards.

“I don’t think it was ever a consideration to leave Ross out,” said Courts.

“We felt that the game plan required bravery from the defenders in one v one situations.

“It was perfect for a young, athletic, mobile defender.

“That’s the way it turned out and I’m delighted for Ross.”

Tam Courts not seeking Aberdeen revenge

Meanwhile, Courts insists United won’t travel to Aberdeen seeking revenge next weekend.

United lost 2-0 to their New Firm rivals at Pittodrie in the opening day of the season.

That was United’s poorest performance of the season but they bounced straight back with a win at home to Rangers.

“People will talk about the performance at Aberdeen,” added Courts.

“They also talked about the performance and result against Rangers at Tannadice.

“But it’s all immaterial because that was six or seven months ago.

“This a different team and a different stage of the season.

“We now know what we are fighting.

“Everyone is beating everyone but it’s a really exciting league and we look forward to going up to Aberdeen.”

Kevin McDonald and Scott McMann could both come back into contention for the Dons clash.

The duo missed out on the visit of Rangers with minor muscle injuries.