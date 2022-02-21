Tam Courts ‘never considered’ dropping Dundee United goal hero Ross Graham for fit-again Charlie Mulgrew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts ‘never considered’ dropping Dundee United goal hero Ross Graham for fit-again Charlie Mulgrew

By Ewan Smith
February 21 2022, 8.00am
Ross Graham starred alongside Charlie Mulgrew in the Dundee United defence
Ross Graham starred alongside Charlie Mulgrew in the Dundee United defence

Tam Courts insists he ‘never considered’ dropping Dundee United goal hero Ross Graham for fit-again Charlie Mulgrew.

Graham has been outstanding for United since making his Scottish Premiership debut as a substitute at Celtic Park last month.

He went 436 minutes without conceding a goal in his first five league starts for United before Joe Aribo’s 76th minute equaliser on Sunday.

That came after Graham, who turns 21 on Wednesday, netted his first goal for boyhood heroes United.

 

Mulgrew’s return to fitness gave Courts a defensive dilemma.

But he insists he gave no thought towards axing Graham, instead partnering him in a back three with Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards.

“I don’t think it was ever a consideration to leave Ross out,” said Courts.

Charlie Mulgrew starred alongside Ross Graham in the Dundee United defence against Rangers

“We felt that the game plan required bravery from the defenders in one v one situations.

“It was perfect for a young, athletic, mobile defender.

“That’s the way it turned out and I’m delighted for Ross.”

Tam Courts not seeking Aberdeen revenge

Meanwhile, Courts insists United won’t travel to Aberdeen seeking revenge next weekend.

United lost 2-0 to their New Firm rivals at Pittodrie in the opening day of the season.

Tam Courts suffered disappointment on Dundee United’s last trip to Aberdeen

That was United’s poorest performance of the season but they bounced straight back with a win at home to Rangers.

“People will talk about the performance at Aberdeen,” added Courts.

“They also talked about the performance and result against Rangers at Tannadice.

“But it’s all immaterial because that was six or seven months ago.

“This a different team and a different stage of the season.

Things are looking much more positive for Tam Courts and Dundee United as they travel to Aberdeen

“We now know what we are fighting.

“Everyone is beating everyone but it’s a really exciting league and we look forward to going up to Aberdeen.”

Kevin McDonald and Scott McMann could both come back into contention for the Dons clash.

The duo missed out on the visit of Rangers with minor muscle injuries.

