EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards believes Ross Graham has ‘saved Dundee United a fortune’ in the transfer market

By Ewan Smith
February 23 2022, 12.00pm
Ross Graham has become a local hero at Dundee United
Ross Graham has become a local hero at Dundee United

Ryan Edwards has heaped the praise on Ross Graham – insisting the Dundee United kid saved the club a fortune in the transfer market.

Graham has been outstanding for United since making his Scottish Premiership debut as a substitute at Celtic Park in January.

He made four consecutive starts without conceding a goal before the United defence was finally breached in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Rangers.

Graham also netted his first goal for his boyhood heroes United in that game.

And United skipper Edwards believes Graham helped United avoid a big-money outlay to solve their New Year defensive crisis.

“The club were probably looking for options on new centre backs in January,” said Courts.

“Charlie was injured and I was the only fit centre back at the club.

“Calum Butcher filled into defence and did well.

“But Ross came in and the biggest compliment you can give is the club deciding to stick with him instead of looking elsewhere.

“It’s saved us money in the transfer market.

“But the way he’s playing he’ll be asking for a new deal soon so I don’t know about saving money!”

Ross Graham has tremendous ‘mental strength’ says Ryan Edwards

Ross Graham started the season at Dunfermline

Graham, who turned 21 on Wednesday, spent the first half of the season on loan at Championship side Dunfermline.

With Dunfermline battling relegation, Graham struggled to pin down a regular place in the team.

But he has excelled at Tannadice since his loan spell was cut short in January.

“The biggest thing about Ross is his mental strength,” said Edwards.

“He’s only just turning 21 but look at the journey he’s been on.

Ross Graham applauding the Dundee United fans

“He was on loan at Dunfermline. They were bottom of the Championship and he wasn’t even getting in the matchday squad.

“Ross came back in January and was probably wondering where his season was going.

“He probably never dreamed he’d get a chance here after the way his loan at Dunfermline went.

“But he has come back and been thrown in.

“Ross must think it’s easy now. He has started five games and has four clean sheets and goal.

“What stands out for me is his attitude. He has always been ready, if called upon.

“He was certainly ready when his Scottish Premiership debut came at Celtic Park and he made his first start in the Dundee derby.

“He’s a Dundee United fan, a young lad who is playing as a supporter for the team.

“It’s what the crowd and club want to see.

“We all want young lads who have grown up in the area doing well for the club.

“He’s an old head on young shoulders. He has a calmness and composure on the pitch.

“If I can help Ross I will but I don’t want to take the credit for what he is doing. The credit should all go to Ross.”

EXCLUSIVE: Ross Graham reveals Dundee United dream as ex-Shed boy shines for boyhood heroes

