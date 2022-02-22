Tam Courts hails Jim Goodwin Aberdeen appointment as Dundee United boss makes ‘best managers around’ claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts hails Jim Goodwin Aberdeen appointment as Dundee United boss makes ‘best managers around’ claim

By Sean Hamilton
February 22 2022, 10.27pm
Tam Courts is looking forward to going up against another young manager in Jim Goodwin when Dundee United face Aberdeen
Dundee United boss Tam Courts is delighted Aberdeen entrusted one of Scotland’s top managerial jobs to a young gaffer in Jim Goodwin.

Courts, at 40, is the third youngest boss in the country, behind Goodwin (who is three months younger) and Hibs manager Shaun Maloney (39).

The United head coach is pleased to see yet another Premiership club appointing an up-and-coming candidate to its top job.

And he believes Goodwin’s Dons switch proves timing is everything in football.

“Football can turn very, very quickly,” said Courts.

“Jim had come to us with his St Mirren team which hadn’t won a game for a prolonged period before they beat us.

They got the win, went on a run and a month or so later he has the Aberdeen job.

“It shows how quickly football can change.

“I want to pit my wits against the best managers around and it is good to see another young manager getting one of the best jobs in the country.”

Courts’ Tangerines face Goodwin’s Dons on Saturday in the latest “New Firm” clash.

The first one of the season – on opening day – saw United defeated.

And looking back, Courts feels that afternoon “forced his hand” when it came to tactics for the campaign ahead.

Dejected: Tam Courts on Premiership opening day at Pittodrie

“We maybe had a formation that suited us to the players we had available at that time maybe, rather than suited what we needed,” he said.

“I changed the formation after the Aberdeen performance and we got the win against Rangers (in the following game).

“It forced my hand in terms of bringing in some different personnel and changing things up.  “Formations can sometimes be overstated in terms of their importance but when you are a new manager coming in it is important that you bed in your ideas to get the right structure and plan going forward.

“Once we changed it resulted in a really good run of results that was the cornerstone for our strong start to the season.”

Tam Courts has turned around a good run of results after a recent poor spell.
Tam Courts led his side to a draw with Rangers on Sunday

He added: “See when you go back and watch that first game of the season it was nowhere near as bad as people made out.

“Yes, Aberdeen were the better team on the day and they won but it wasn’t a comprehensive win.  “It was a tight game although we didn’t carry enough of an attacking threat.

“A lot was made about our lack of attacking threat but then the following week we went and beat Rangers.

“It is what makes this league so unique and exciting. I think you will see a lot of tight games between now and the split.”

