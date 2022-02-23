Dundee United starlet Chris Mochrie signs new contract and declares: ‘The club is moving forward’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United starlet Chris Mochrie signs new contract and declares: ‘The club is moving forward’

By Alan Temple
February 23 2022, 7.31pm Updated: February 23 2022, 8.25pm
Mochrie is highly-rated by United and Scotland youth bosses
Dundee United starlet Chris Mochrie has penned a two-year extension to his contract at Tannadice.

The new deal sees the gifted 18-year-old tied to United until the summer of 2024.

Mochrie has made 11 appearances since the arrival of boss Tam Courts, notching his first ever goal for the Tangerines in a 6-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Elgin City.

Mochrie told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to extend my stay here.

“I think the club is moving forward and I’d like to be a part of it. Tony [Asghar] approached me in January and, after that, it didn’t take too long to get it sorted.

“For me, it’s about pushing on and getting more game-time. Whenever I’ve come into the side I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Mochrie in action

Dundee-born Mochrie made his senior debut for the club at the age of 16 years and 27 days old, replacing Logan Chalmers in a defeat against Morton in May 2019.

At the time, he was Dundee United’s youngest ever player. That distinction is now held by Rory MacLeod.

Mochrie, a Scotland under-19 internationalist, has gone on to make 17 appearances for United and a further 24 outings while on loan at Montrose.

Mochrie will hope to feature when United, enjoying a five-match unbeaten run, face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

