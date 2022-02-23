Dundee United starlet Chris Mochrie signs new contract and declares: ‘The club is moving forward’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United starlet Chris Mochrie has penned a two-year extension to his contract at Tannadice.

The new deal sees the gifted 18-year-old tied to United until the summer of 2024.

Mochrie has made 11 appearances since the arrival of boss Tam Courts, notching his first ever goal for the Tangerines in a 6-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Elgin City.

Mochrie told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to extend my stay here.

“I think the club is moving forward and I’d like to be a part of it. Tony [Asghar] approached me in January and, after that, it didn’t take too long to get it sorted.

“For me, it’s about pushing on and getting more game-time. Whenever I’ve come into the side I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Dundee-born Mochrie made his senior debut for the club at the age of 16 years and 27 days old, replacing Logan Chalmers in a defeat against Morton in May 2019.

At the time, he was Dundee United’s youngest ever player. That distinction is now held by Rory MacLeod.

Mochrie, a Scotland under-19 internationalist, has gone on to make 17 appearances for United and a further 24 outings while on loan at Montrose.

Mochrie will hope to feature when United, enjoying a five-match unbeaten run, face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.