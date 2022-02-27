Marc McNulty eyes scoring streak as Dundee United striker hails tireless Tony Watt and ‘different class’ fan backing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Marc McNulty eyes scoring streak as Dundee United striker hails tireless Tony Watt and ‘different class’ fan backing

By Alan Temple
February 27 2022, 10.26pm
Catharsis: McNulty after Premiership goal number one for the season
Catharsis: McNulty after Premiership goal number one for the season

Marc McNulty has joked that he forgot the feeling of rippling the net in the Premiership.

But the Dundee United marksman hopes that his pivotal penalty against Aberdeen will mark the start of a scoring streak.

McNulty, 29, has endured a somewhat maddening campaign, with a hamstring injury keeping him sidelined between the end of September and his return on January 18.

Prior to Saturday’s outing at Pittodrie, the Scotland internationalist had scored one goal this term — the opener in United’s Scottish Cup triumph over Kilmarnock.

As such, the relief and delight was palpable after opening his league account for the season.

McNulty beamed: “It was nice to get a goal — I had forgotten what it is like!

“I haven’t scored [in the league] for ages. It has been a difficult time with injury and then, when I did come back, my form wasn’t that great.

“But I feel that over the last couple of games, I am getting back up to full fitness and sharpness.

“I’m still not quite there but I can still take positives from Saturday.

Will it spark a run? Fingers crossed. That has happened quite regularly at the clubs I have been at.

“I can go a while without scoring then a couple come around the same time. Hopefully I am hitting form at the right time.”

‘Different class’ backing

McNulty’s clinical spot-kick opened the scoring after four minutes and would ultimately secure United a pivotal point following Matty Kennedy’s swift leveller.

The visitors were forced to withstand heavy pressure from the Dons, who were roared on by a sell-out crowd at Pittodrie for Jim Goodwin’s first home game in charge and the return of Sir Alex Ferguson.

A sold-out away section celebrates

But it was the raucous 1,500-strong away section singing come full-time.

McNulty continued: “We knew for a few days it was going to be a sell-out, and our support this season has been absolutely brilliant.

“We appreciate the backing of the away fans. They have been different class

Our performance wasn’t the best but we still gave the fans something to take away.”

‘Nightmare’

Meanwhile, McNulty lavished praise on the tireless Tony Watt, insisting the demanding front-man is his own worst critic.

Watt has one goal in 10 outings since joining United last month.

Partnership: McNulty and Watt

And McNulty added: “Tony is a great lad and everybody can see how hard he works.

“He probably doesn’t get enough credit for that.

“Tony runs back, chases and is a handful. He is very honest and will come off and say he had a nightmare! That is the standard he sets.

“It is good when you play with people like that. It keeps pushing you.”

4 Dundee United talking points: Dylan Levitt’s importance in numbers, Ross Graham vs Vicente Besuijen, the Tangerine Wall and Kevin McDonald

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]