Marc McNulty eyes scoring streak as Dundee United striker hails tireless Tony Watt and ‘different class’ fan backing

Marc McNulty has joked that he forgot the feeling of rippling the net in the Premiership.

But the Dundee United marksman hopes that his pivotal penalty against Aberdeen will mark the start of a scoring streak.

McNulty, 29, has endured a somewhat maddening campaign, with a hamstring injury keeping him sidelined between the end of September and his return on January 18.

Prior to Saturday’s outing at Pittodrie, the Scotland internationalist had scored one goal this term — the opener in United’s Scottish Cup triumph over Kilmarnock.

As such, the relief and delight was palpable after opening his league account for the season.

McNulty beamed: “It was nice to get a goal — I had forgotten what it is like!

“I haven’t scored [in the league] for ages. It has been a difficult time with injury and then, when I did come back, my form wasn’t that great.

“But I feel that over the last couple of games, I am getting back up to full fitness and sharpness.

“I’m still not quite there but I can still take positives from Saturday.

“Will it spark a run? Fingers crossed. That has happened quite regularly at the clubs I have been at.

“I can go a while without scoring then a couple come around the same time. Hopefully I am hitting form at the right time.”

‘Different class’ backing

McNulty’s clinical spot-kick opened the scoring after four minutes and would ultimately secure United a pivotal point following Matty Kennedy’s swift leveller.

The visitors were forced to withstand heavy pressure from the Dons, who were roared on by a sell-out crowd at Pittodrie for Jim Goodwin’s first home game in charge and the return of Sir Alex Ferguson.

But it was the raucous 1,500-strong away section singing come full-time.

McNulty continued: “We knew for a few days it was going to be a sell-out, and our support this season has been absolutely brilliant.

“We appreciate the backing of the away fans. They have been different class

“Our performance wasn’t the best but we still gave the fans something to take away.”

‘Nightmare’

Meanwhile, McNulty lavished praise on the tireless Tony Watt, insisting the demanding front-man is his own worst critic.

Watt has one goal in 10 outings since joining United last month.

And McNulty added: “Tony is a great lad and everybody can see how hard he works.

“He probably doesn’t get enough credit for that.

“Tony runs back, chases and is a handful. He is very honest and will come off and say he had a nightmare! That is the standard he sets.

“It is good when you play with people like that. It keeps pushing you.”